Could the group that have acquired Salford Red Devils be about to relaunch the club in 2026 under the moniker Salford RLFC?

Former Red Devils winger Mason Caton-Brown confirmed to Love Rugby League earlier this week that a name change was under consideration after the previous club were ordered into liquidation. However, he also admitted they would consider retaining the Red Devils name if fans wanted it.

But on the same day that former Salford captain Ryan Brierley returned to the newly-formed club as CEO, a social media account appeared on Instagram which could give a hint about the new look Salford rugby league is taking.

Under the handle rlfcsalford, the description of the bio says ‘The official Instagram account of Salford RLFC’, perhaps suggesting the new name will be clean and simple with no extra detail.

There is also a new logo, perhaps understandably so if the Red Devils name is about to be removed after the reformation of the club under Caton-Brown’s guidance.

Caton-Brown is one of a number of high-profile followers of the account, with Brierley another as well as several professional clubs, leaning weight to the fact it is the official account of the new club and the new name could well be Salford RLFC.

Caton-Brown rejected suggestions this week that the consortium would look to bring Manchester into the name.

He told Love Rugby League: “There have been lots of rumours about Manchester but this is Salford rugby league, and it will have Salford at the heart of it. We’re going to pick a name that fits the ethos and culture of the club.”

“It will most likely be a new start and a new name. We want to make sure we’re doing it right though, and we will be engaging with our fans every step of the way on what that could look like.”