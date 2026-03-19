York fear influential hooker Paul McShane may have fractured his hand in Thursday night’s defeat at Wigan Warriors, Knights head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed.

Veteran former England international McShane, who last term was crowned the Championship Player of the Year, had to be withdrawn midway through the second half at The Brick Community Stadium.

Having been bandaged up early on following a head knock, his exit from the field came amid a comeback from hosts Wigan who battled back from 14-0 down to win 23-22 come the final hooter.

Harry Smith’s drop goal to make it 23-16 ended up clinching the two competition points for Matt Peet’s side, who hung on after Ata Hingano’s late try to retain their 100% record in 2026.

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York coach reveals major Paul McShane injury concern following Wigan defeat

Ahead of the trip to Wigan, the newly-promoted Knights had already been struck with adversity as captain Liam Harris was sidelined for a ‘prolonged period’ through a hamstring injury.

And it would appear they may be set to lose another of their elder statesman in the shape of one-time Super League Man of Steel McShane.

Speaking to the media post-match at The Brick, Knights head coach Applegarth explained: “We’re worried he (McShane) has got a fractured hand, it’s swollen up a bit.

“He couldn’t quite grip the ball and pass it, so naturally in the position he plays, we didn’t want to risk it.

“We’ll get him x-rayed and hopefully we’ll get some good news, but it’s probably 50/50 on whether that’s a fracture.”

York now have eight days until they are next in action as Wakefield Trinity make the trip to the LNER Community Stadium for a Round 6 clash on Friday, March 27.