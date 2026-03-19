Doncaster trio Isaac Misky, Bureta Faraimo and Gadwin Springer have all joined fellow Championship outfit Hunslet on a one-week loan deal.

Hooker Misky and winger Faraimo have both already donned a shirt for the Parksiders this term, so seal loan returns.

Misky – who has played once for parent club Doncaster so far in 2026 – featured for Hunslet against both Rochdale Hornets and Sheffield Eagles.

Former Super League man Faraimo has not played for the Dons so far this term, and has one more game on his CV for Hunslet than Misky having also lined up against Widnes Vikings.

Scoring five tries in that victory on debut at Rochdale last month, the 11-time New Zealand-born USA international has now made exactly 150 appearances at club level in the British game.

Those, of course, involve Super League stints with both Hull FC and Castleford Tigers.

Championship club make trio of loan signings including former Super League pair

Team-mate Springer joins Misky and Faraimo in moving to the South Leeds Stadium, with the trio set to line up for Hunslet in their Championship clash at home against Barrow Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Springer has played five times for parent club Doncaster so far this year, and the first four of those games saw him starting in the front-row.

But having been the unused 18th man against Goole Vikings earlier this month, he has now been allowed to head out on a short-term loan to get guaranteed game time.

Now 32, Cayenne native Springer is another with Super League experience on his CV having played in the top-flight for Catalans Dragons, Castleford Tigers, Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique.

A seven-time France international who was involved in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, the veteran forward is just two games short of 200 career appearances in the British game.