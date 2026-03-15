Ryan Hampshire’s name ruffled feathers on Sunday afternoon when he made an impromptu appearance for Hull KR’s reserves: but he has not signed a deal with the Super League champions.

The former Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity utility was a surprise name on the team list for Rovers as they took on Hull FC’s reserves on Sunday afternoon.

It immediately sparked debate about whether or not Hampshire, who has been a free agent since the demise of Featherstone Rovers at the start of this year, could be heading to Craven Park on a deal.

Rovers are light in the fullback department as it stands, with both Declan Murphy and Arthur Mourgue out for the foreseeable future. Jack Broadbent played there on Saturday at Huddersfield, and will likely continue there in the coming weeks.

But Love Rugby League has been told that Hampshire has been training with the Robins for a number of weeks now, in a bid to keep up his fitness and potentially land a deal elsewhere for 2026.

Hampshire was given the opportunity to feature for the Robins’ reserves to play a match, his first of 2026 in any form, and enhance his chances of potentially securing a contract.

The game was won by FC in the end 26-10, with Callum Kemp and Roman Dawson both scoring braces.

It is not the first time a surprise name has appeared on a reserves list this weekend – with former Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker appearing for Huddersfield’s second string on Saturday: despite being contracted to Championship side Oldham.

But Walker will be staying with the Roughyeds, with Luke Robinson confirming that Walker had been given game-time to benefit Huddersfield and allow them to field a 17 in the reserves, with many of that squad being brought into the first-team picture at the Accu Stadium.

As for Hampshire, he will hope his time with Rovers will lead to a contract elsewhere – and with many Super League clubs suffering huge injury issues, he may well have suitors soon.