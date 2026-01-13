Hull KR backed to have ‘red-hot chance’ for World Club Challenge as England ace fires warning

New Dolphins recruit Morgan Knowles has thrown his support behind Hull KR ahead of the World Club Challenge, insisting Willie Peters’ side have a ‘red-hot chance’ of victory.

The Robins will take on NRL Premiers Brisbane Broncos in the showpiece event at Hull FC’s MKM Stadium on Thursday, 19th February, hoping to continue English side’s dominance over the trophy.

Knowles himself featured in a stunning St Helens victory against Penrith Panthers in 2023, while Wigan Warriors also downed the same opposition a year later.

‘It’ll be a good game, and I look forward to watching it.’

Knowles also knows all too well the quality that this Hull KR side possesses, with his St Helens side tasting defeat against the Robins in last year’s Super League play-offs, and feels they could come out with yet more silverware come the full-time whistle next month.

“If Hull KR play at their best, have a red-hot chance,” he said.

“Super League gets put down a fair bit, and that definitely annoys us English blokes, so we have a point to prove.

“We (St Helens) beat Penrith, and then Wigan beat Penrith (in 2024) as well. Hull KR will be wanting to do the same.

“They are a good team and are coached well. It’ll be a good game, and I look forward to watching it.”

Despite recent English successes in the World Club Challenge, though, Hull KR come into the game against Brisbane as major underdogs, following the Broncos’ stunning run to the NRL title which included beating 2025 minor Premiers Canberra Raiders and four-peat Premiers Penrith before downing Melbourne Storm in the Grand Final, but Knowles is also hoping the stories of the St Helens and Wigan victories in recent years can be replicated once more.

“It was the same back in 2023 when I came over with St Helens,” he added. “Everyone was asking ‘why are you in Australia?’ and we said ‘we’re playing Penrith’.

“They were laughing at us and saying ‘it’s going to be a cricket score’, but we were quietly confident in ourselves and got the win, and Wigan backed it up the year after.

“The English boys will be confident, and I hope the Broncos take them lightly and we get another English win!”

