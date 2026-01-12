Hull KR are tracking to be almost fully fit for the start of the Super League season as the beginning of their title defence looms.

The Robins, who secured a historic treble in 2025, are currently in Tenerife for a warm-weather training camp that has already put the players through their paces.

A small group of players are currently in rehabilitation, working their way back from various issues.

Props Jai Whitbread, Sam Luckley, Jordan Dezaria and Zach Fishwick are all currently working through injuries, while winger Lee Kershaw continues to recover from a long-standing ACL injury.

But Kershaw is the only player Rovers are currently set to be without for their opening Super League game of the season, away against newly-promoted York on February 12.

Hull KR coach issues healthy pre-season injury update as new campaign nears

Whitbread and Dezaria are both due to be involved with the first-team squad during their training camp, while Luckley is on track to be fit for round one, as is youngster Fishwick.

Luckley had surgery in the off-season to fix a knee issue and while he isn’t scheduled to return to full training with the squad before they return to the UK at the end of the week, he is in line to be back later in the month.

That will give him a chance to put his hand up for selection by the time Willie Peters’ side travel to York to begin their Super League defence.

“I don’t like talking about injuries too much as we’ve still got three or four weeks to go,” Peters told Love Rugby League.

“At this stage, we’ve still got a few on the sidelines, but most will be okay for Round One.

“Like any group, you’re going to have people on the sidelines and minor things here and there.

“As long as everyone stays nice and healthy, nobody likes to pick up injuries.”