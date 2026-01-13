Newly-promoted Super League side York Knights have unveiled their squad numbers for the 2026 season – with a plethora of new signings handed starting jerseys by coach Mark Applegarth.

York have overhauled their squad ahead of their debut season in the elite competition, with 12 new signings as it stands heading to North Yorkshire to join the Knights.

Many of those look set to play an integral role in the 2026 season after a clear hint was dropped on what Applegarth’s starting line-up could be.

There is an all-new centre pairing it seems, with overseas import Jordan Lipp and former England international Sam Wood handed the three and four jerseys respectively. Marquee signing Paul Vaughan takes number 10, with former Wakefield man Josh Griffin wearing 11.

However, York’s spine may well be unchanged from the one which took the Championship by storm in 2025, as Toa Mata’afa will wear number one, and Ata Hingano and Liam Harris continue as the six and seven. Veteran hooker Paul McShane retains the number nine, with Denive Balmforth set to be his backup after getting squad number 14.

Props Xavier Va’a and Justin Sangare will wear 15 and 16, while fellow import from the NRL, John Sagaga, takes number 22. Jon Bennison will be 23 after his switch from St Helens while another ex-Saints youngster, Will Roberts, wears the 38.

York begin their Super League campaign next month against Hull KR, with the LNER Community Stadium expected to be completely sold out for the Knights’ maiden game as a top-flight club in the modern era.

York Knights 2026 squad numbers: 1. Toa Mata’afa, 2. Ben Jones-Bishop, 3. Jordan Lipp, 4. Sam Wood, 5. Scott Galeano, 6. Ata Hingano, 7. Liam Harris, 8. Jack Martin, 9. Paul McShane, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Josh Griffin, 12. Jesse Dee, 13. Jordan Thompson, 14. Denive Balmforth, 15. Xavier Va’a, 16. Justin Sangare, 17. Kieran Hudson, 19. Danny Richardson, 20. Oli Field, 21. Kieran Buchanan, 22. John Sagaga, 23. Jon Bennison, 24. Will Dagger, 25. Jack Smith, 26. Nikau Williams, 27. Matty Foster, 28. Ryan Jackson, 38. Will Roberts, 40. Taylor Pemberton, 41. Mitch Clark.