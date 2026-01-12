Willie Peters has overseen a glorious period at Hull KR ever since becoming coach at the start of the 2023 Super League season – with the Australian delivering an historic treble in 2025.

Peters has been one of the standout coaches in the club game during that time, and the recruitment he and Hull KR have done has been hugely influential.

In total, the Robins have made 23 permanent signings that have played a game for the club since he joined. We are excluding any players that were signed before the start of the 2023 season and obviously, are not including the ones that have come on board for 2026 who are yet to feature yet. That would be slightly harsh on them.

But here are the other 23, and how we think they stack up..

=21. Reiss Butterworth, AJ Wallace, Leon Ruan

We start with three players who it would be harsh to separate given how they never played a single game for the Robins. Hooker Butterworth and forward duo Wallace and Ruan have all since moved on to pastures new, meaning they signed and left Hull KR without ever featuring for the first team.

20. Lee Kershaw

The former Wakefield Trinity winger ranks just above them given how he’s only played once – but that is caveated by the fact he suffered a serious knee injury last year. Hopefully he will return to full fitness this year and showcase his undoubted ability.

19. Danny Richardson

A player signed to provide cover in the spine, Richardson was never really able to produce his best rugby – understandably so perhaps, given how he was dropped in whenever there was a shortage. He will hope to pick up his career again at York Knights in 2026.

18. Corey Hall

Hall arrived with plenty of promise, and he made some positive appearances for the Robins during his time at the club. But he was limited to just 10 appearances, with only two in 2024 before moving on to Wakefield Trinity. It’s safe to say it was the right decision – as he’s thriving there.

17. Eribe Doro

The former Warrington Wolves forward never quite managed to bustle his way into Peters’ thinking on a regular basis, sadly. Just nine appearances in total, and it was no surprise that he would move on to sign for Bradford Bulls ahead of their return to Super League in 2026. Another project signing that didn’t quite work out.

16. Noah Booth

This is another signing that could rise up this list in the years ahead, given the impressive start he made in a Rovers shirt in 2025. Six games, seven tries: and plenty of promise. His big issue in 2026 will be forcing his way in on a regular basis if the Robins’ frontline players stay fit.

15. Bill Leyland

Just like Booth, Leyland was signed as a project player and someone very much for the future. That time could come around this year if he gets the chance to spell with Jez Litten, having served as third choice last year under Michael McIlorum and Litten. He never disappointed when given a chance, so expect more opportunities in 2026.

14. Jack Brown

Brown has often been in and around the fringes of the team under Peters, making 15 appearances last year. However, one of those was in the Challenge Cup final win against Warrington – justifying his decision to move across the city. He’ll still have plenty to offer in 2026.

13. Brad Schneider

Schneider’s time at Hull KR was short: but it certainly was impactful. He infamously kicked the winning drop goal in each of his first two matches as a Rovers player, both at Headingley! One of those was against Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

He gave Rovers plenty of impact during his short time here, with his short-term loan deal a reason why he isn’t higher up on this list.

12. Niall Evalds

We are getting into the real heavyweight signings now. We start with Evalds, who may only have had around 15 months at the Robins, but it was pretty positive on the whole. He moved on to Huddersfield midway through last year but he gave the Robins plenty of good moments.

11. Rhyse Martin

It’s getting very tough now. Injuries last year prevented Martin to just 15 appearances for the Robins in his debut season with the club, which is probably what keeps him just outside the top 10. And that’s because the players that follow were all hugely influential in last season’s historic treble too..

10. Arthur Mourgue

Evalds’ successor at fullback proved to be a significant upgrade. It didn’t ruffle too many feathers as a signing at the time – but goodness, Mourgue made a real impact in his first season in England. He is a fine player whose best moments are probably still yet to come. A top signing.

9. Oliver Gildart

It’s getting really, really tough to split these now! Gildart was limited to just 17 appearances last year but there’s no doubting whenever he was on the pitch, Hull KR were a better side.

8. Kelepi Tanginoa

Tanginoa was a wonderful option off the bench for Rovers for two seasons. He made 29 appearances last year, 24 off the bench, and often offered plenty of punch and some real great defensive work.

7. Jai Whitbread

Whitbread has been one of Hull KR’s unsung heroes ever since he joined the club from Wakefield Trinity. He has been without question one of the best signings Peters has made, with nobody playing more games than he did in the treble-winning campaign of last year.

6. Joe Burgess

The two frontline wingers brought to the club by Peters are in the next three spots – all of which are former Wigan players, incidentally. As mentioned, there’s not much to split any of these: Burgess has been some signing ever since heading to Craven Park.

A move which initially had some question marks over it after a difficult spell at Salford has emphatically been proven to be a correct one.

5. Michael McIlorum

Putting a player like McIlorum, who missed such a large part of the year, this high may seem surprising. But he was brought to the club to bring a level of experience to Rovers’ playing group on and off the field. Ask anyone, and he did exactly that during his solitary season with the club.

4. Tom Davies

Davies has been a near ever-present under Peters – with 33 games last season for the Robins and some magnificent performances. A high-end, quality winger still at the very top of his game: his arrival was one of several that made you realise Rovers were serious about becoming a Super League force.

3. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

We’ve left him until the top three – and for good reason. Just like with McIlorum, Waerea-Hargreaves’ signing was done to bring that level of winning experience lacking from Rovers’ squad – and it proved significant. An unforgettable season in red and white for the veteran forward, and a superb signing.

2. Tyrone May

Our top two are players that have truly transformed the Robins in all aspects. May has been a sensational recruit and formed one half of the greatest pairing in Super League as it stands with Mikey Lewis. Ask Lewis, and he would tell you he can’t do what he does without May’s controlling influence. A sensational bit of business.

1. Peta Hiku

Finished? Not even close. Hiku played 33 games for Rovers last year, his form at the club earned him a Test recall with New Zealand – which rarely happens for Super League-based players – and he’s become one of the standout centres in the game.

There have been so many good signings under Peters – but Hiku is our number one: only just, mind!