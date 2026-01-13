Inside Salford RLFC’s fans’ forum as new ownership group address supporters

A few days out from the start of their Championship campaign, Salford RLFC’s ownership group and CEO Ryan Brierley opened the floor to supporters on Monday night at their first fans’ forum.

The ownership group, which includes Mason Caton-Brown, have formed a new phoenix club in a matter of weeks following the eventual demise of the new defunct Salford Red Devils.

A wide range of topics were discussed on the night, with fans having submitted questions prior to the event and then given the opportunity to seek further answers in-person should they wish.

Below is a round-up of what we learned from the fans’ forum…

Discussions with other consortiums

Three other consortiums were in the running and submitted bids to the RFL – one including Chris Irwin, one including Tracy Atiga and one based in Australia.

Conversations took place between Caton-Brown’s team and Irwin’s team as to whether a merger would be possible, but it was felt that Irwin still had connections to the Red’ Devils old leadership team and the group did not want that.

However, the consortium are still open to further conversations with Irwin.

What the kits look like

Salford RLFC’s home (left) and away (right) kits for 2026

Salford released their kits for the 2026 campaign as part of the event, and they have been produced by Debeau Apparel, the company belonging to Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont.

As the kits are manufactured in China, there is no guarantee they will be available to buy on Friday night at Salford’s opening game of the season at home against Oldham, but the hope is that they will arrive in time.

Revenue streams

The club – and the ownership group – want to act as middle men to help bring more non-rugby events to the CorpArq Stadium, with talks ongoing with a number of companies including Bongo’s Bingo.

Season ticket sales

The target for 2026 season ticket sales set by the ownership group was 1,530.

With their opening game of the campaign just a few days away, sales are currently around the 1,300-mark: but when season-long hospitality deals are included, they are past that target.

Demand will determine whether further areas of the CorpArq Stadium are able to be opened up throughout the year, with the number of away fans also a factor.

2026 squad struggles

Salford have 18 players signed in preparation for Friday night, with a handful of those still to be officially announced.

Work is ongoing behind the scenes to bolster Mike Grady’s squad, but some agents have refused to let their players join the new phoenix club due to issues surrounding monies they had been owed by the Red Devils from last season.

Brierley revealed that one agent had pulled the plug on deals for four players to join Salford RLFC as he was owed £60,000 by the Red Devils, a club now officially defunct.

Elsewhere, a number of clubs are expected to help Salford out with loan players across the season, but for now, that is a difficult market to rely upon as some players are still needed by their parent clubs in the early stages of the year to play in friendlies or cup ties etc.

Ryan Brierley’s trust in the people he’s working with

Ryan Brierley applauds the Salford Red Devils supporters following a game in 2025

Newly-appointed CEO Brierley was steadfast in his answer to a question regarding the events which led to the now-defunct Red Devils’ demise, insisting the people involved in the phoenix club mean he’s confident something like that will never happen again.

Brierley lauded his new colleagues’ work ethic, detailing phone calls at silly hours with one another as they bid to try and make this a success.

There was a particular focus on the budget throughout the night, which remains tight for 2026 in order to ensure sustainability.

Three/Five-year plans

Brierley insisted the long-term aim, as it is for any club, is to go and win Super League. But he quickly emphasised that it would be naive for him, or the ownership group, to set a target of x years to get back into the top tier given the fragile state things remain in currently.

Without giving anything away on any targets which may have been set in-house, he re-emphasised that those involved were in it for the long haul.

RFL praise

Though Salford won’t receive any central funding this year, there was plenty of praise which went the way of the RFL, who have been exploring other avenues and offering support to the new ownership group.

Particular praise was given to interim RFL CEO Abi Ekoku for the help and guidance he has provided in recent weeks.

Women’s team

There will be a Salford RLFC women’s side along with a wheelchair team and LDRL/PDRL eventually.

Through his role as a player agent, Brierley is heavily involved in women’s football and has managed to secure the appearances of Manchester United stars Jess Park and Ella Toone at the CorpArq Stadium for Friday night’s season opener against Oldham.

He emphasised the importance of the women’s team in particular along with there being an in-depth look into the club’s pathways, schools programme, Rising Stars programme and Eccles College Pathway.

Detailed plans for those areas of the club are expected to be shared soon.

Stadium security

The CorpArq Stadium, home to Salford RLFC

Retaining the use of the CorpArq Stadium was among the most arduous tasks the ownership group have faced thus far due to the expense and needing to balance the books where possible.

It was agreed unanimously that the phoenix club had to find a way to stay there though, and they have done, agreeing a two-year deal for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns.

2027

Salford have received no central funding this year, and the budget is tight, which is why we’ve primarily seen them sign a lot of youngsters thus far.

But come 2027, the ownership group vowed that the budget will increase: and emphasised the role the fans will have to play in that being the case given the strong season ticket sales thus far.

There is an opportunity for an Elite Academy to return in 2027, though an application will need to be submitted for that.

Connecting with other sports clubs

Sky Bet League Two outfit Salford City and Premiership Rugby club Sale Sharks both play in the city, and the question was raised of how well-connected the trio are.

Conversations have been had, but it’s difficult to find strategies and partnerships for fans across a range of sports.

Those conversations will continue behind the scenes.

Honours

It was confirmed that despite being a phoenix club, Salford RLFC have retained all of the honours won under previous guises.

As an example, the phoenix club are still able to refer to themselves as the 1938 Challenge Cup winners.