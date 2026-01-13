Danny Orr makes rugby league return with surprise Championship coaching role

Ex-Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors man Danny Orr has made a surprise return to rugby league, joining the coaching staff at Championship side Keighley Cougars.

His appointment follows widespread change in the coaching staff at Cougar Park, with head coach Alan Kilshaw leaving on the eve of the new season to take up a position with fellow Championship side Oldham. In his place, assistant coach Dan Burton will now take the reins as interim head coach.

This also marks Orr’s return to the game for the first time since 2022, after leaving his coaching role at Salford Red Devils to pursue opportunities outside of the sport with West Yorkshire Police.

In a statement posted on their social media channels, the Cougars said: “Please welcome Danny Orr to the #cougar family.

“Danny brings a wealth of experience to assist and work alongside our new head coach and backroom team.”

The Castleford-native began his playing career with his hometown club in 1997, going onto make 187 appearances in his first spell before heading to Wigan Warriors in 20023. During that time, he also won four caps for England and Great Britain.

He added a further 74 appearances to his tally during his stint with Wigan, before going onto spend three seasons with Harlequins. He eventually found his way back to Castleford, though, before hanging up his boots in 2012. In total, he notched an astonishing 421 career appearances.

A move into coaching soon followed, serving as an assistant coach at Wheldon Road before later heading to the Red Devils.

He now joins the Keighley staff ahead of their upcoming Championship campaign, which gets underway on Sunday with a tough clash against Goole Vikings.

