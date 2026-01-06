Keighley Cougars appoint Alan Kilshaw’s replacement as new head coach confirmed

Keighley Cougars have moved quickly to confirm Alan Kilshaw’s replacement, appointing assistant Danny Burton as their new interim head coach.

Having only been in charge since the end of March, Kilshaw’s shock departure from Cougar Park was announced on Monday night.

At the time of writing, his next destination is yet to be confirmed, though he is believed to have a new club lined up.

Within less than 24 hours, his replacement has been confirmed as 50-year-old Burton by Keighley, who are less than two weeks away from the beginning of the 2026 Championship campaign.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Keighley Cougars appoint Alan Kilshaw replacement as new head coach confirmed

Former Halifax, Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet player Burton joined the Cougars‘ coaching ranks towards the end of April.

He had previously worked alongside Kilshaw at Hunslet in 2023, and then spent time in the youth system at Super League heavyweights Leeds Rhinos, where he held an assistant role with the academy and reserves.

The 50-year-old has been drafted in to the Keighley hotseat on an interim basis, at least for now, with the club confirming his appointment via social media on Tuesday morning.

Posting on X, the Cougars wrote: “Unfortunately, it’s the nature of our sport that managers and players will come and go.

“What will always be there is Keighley Cougars… offering 80 minutes of escapism, a place to meet your friends and family, a place to laugh, cry and smile, a place for everyone.

“Please offer your congratulations and support to Dan Burton, our new head coach. (Interim).”

Under the tutelage of Kilshaw, the Cougars finished second-bottom of League 1 in 2025.

This year, they will form part of a 21-team division at second tier level having seen the Championship and League 1 merge ahead of 2026.

Keighley’s 2026 campaign begins on January 18 when Goole Vikings make the trip to Cougar Park.