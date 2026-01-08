Former NRL and Super League ace departs Championship club on eve of season

Ex-NRL and Super League ace Mark Ioane has departed Championship outfit Keighley Cougars less than two weeks before the start of their 2026 campaign.

Auckland-born Ioane began his career Down Under and played in the NRL for both the Gold Coast Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Having played in Super League for both London Broncos and Leigh, the front-rower arrived at Keighley ahead of the 2023 campaign and went on to make 66 appearances in their colours.

Ticking past the milestone of 200 first-grade career appearances last term, Ioane was listed in the Cougars’ squad numbers for 2026 – taking #15.

But following the departure of head coach Alan Kilshaw, who has taken on a role as an assistant at fellow Championship outfit Oldham, the veteran has also opted to head for pastures new.

Ioane turned 35 in December, and leaves Keighley less than a fortnight out from their opening game of the 2026 campaign: which sees them host Goole Vikings on January 18.

The Cougars return to the Championship this year having finished second-bottom of League 1 in 2025. That comes as the second and third tiers merge to form one bumper 21-team division operating below Super League.

Having scored 17 tries for the club to take his career tally up to 46 at first-grade level, Ioane’s exit from Cougar Park was announced on Wednesday, with the Cougars confirming the player had requested a release.

The veteran said: “Thank you to all involved at Keighley, from staff to players, for the past few years.

“(This is) not an easy decision, but respect to the club for acknowledging my situation.

“Special mention to the fans for their unwavering support as always – my family and I have always appreciated it.

“All the best.”

In their press release announcing Ioane’s departure, Keighley also confirmed that funds will now be made available to interim head coach Danny Burton to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.