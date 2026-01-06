Keighley Cougars lock in 2026 squad numbers including five former Super League stars

Championship new boys Keighley Cougars have locked in their squad numbers for 2026, with five former Super League stars included.

Four of the five men in Keighley‘s squad with at least one Super League appearance on their CV remain with the Cougars for the upcoming campaign having donned their colours in 2025.

Those four are Izaac Farrell (#6), Matty Beharrell (#7), Mark Ioane (#15) and Jordan Schofield (#17): who boast 34 games at Super League level combined.

Jamaica and Scotland international Farrell’s two Super League appearances came for Huddersfield Giants in 2019 while veteran playmaker Beharrell lined up once in the top-flight for Hull KR at the start of his career back in 2013.

Auckland-born forward Ioane has played the most Super League games with 30 to his name, featuring in the top tier for London Broncos in 2019 and then Leigh in 2021.

Schofield takes the tally up to 33 with his sole Super League appearance, which came for Wakefield Trinity against Hull KR in 2023.

The only other man with Super League experience in Keighley’s squad for the 2026 Championship campaign is young forward Lucas Green (#11), who has joined directly from Warrington Wolves.

Green – who turned 21 in September – played 18 games for the Cougars on dual-registration last term, with six Super League appearances earned during his time with the Wire.

Elsewhere, the Cougars – who are currently coachless following the departure of Alan Kilshaw – have recruited youngsters Dylan Proud (#5) and Leo Skerrett-Evans (#20) directly from Super League clubs Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers for 2026.

Skerrett-Evans is a Jamaica international, while Wales’ Max Clarke, Scotland’s Jack Teanby and Ireland’s Oliver Whitford all also have international caps to their name and form part of Keighley’s squad for 2026.

Last year, under former head coach Kilshaw, Keighley finished second-bottom of League 1, winning just six of their 18 games.

This year, the Cougars return to the second tier for the first time since 2023 having seen the Championship and League 1 merge to form one bumper 21-team division.

With 26 shirts handed out in total for the upcoming season at Cougar Park, Keighley’s squad numbers for 2026 can be seen in full below.

Keighley Cougars’ 2026 squad numbers

1. Connor Sayner

2. Brad Holroyd

3. Junior Nuu

4. Max Clarke

5. Dylan Proud

6. Izaac Farrell

7. Matty Beharrell

8. Dan Parker

9. Oli Burton

10. Jack Teanby

11. Lucas Green

12. Lachlan Lanskey

13. Aaron Brown

14. George Flanagan Sr

15. Mark Ioane

16. Leo Aliyu

17. Jordan Schofield

18. Oliver Whitford

19. David Foggin-Johnston

20. Leo Skerrett-Evans

21. Alfie Dean

22. Waldimar Matahwa

23. Brandon Pickersgill

24. Ben Dean

25. Will McCardle

26. Nathan Rushworth