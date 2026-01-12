Every Super League club’s captain for 2026 as Leeds and St Helens opt for change

We’re now less than 40 days away from the start of the new Super League season, with things falling into place for each club: including their choice of captain.

Of course, every side needs more than one leader.

But a captain is needed on the teamsheet if nothing else, and in most cases, one player is chosen by the coaching staff per team.

Here’s a run through of who each Super League club’s skipper will be for 2026…

Bradford Bulls – Joe Mellor

New Bradford Bulls captain Joe Mellor in Super League action for Salford Red Devils in 2025

New Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty has appointed Mellor as his captain after bringing him to the club from the now-defunct Salford Red Devils. Fellow new recruits Ryan Sutton and Jayden Nikorima have been handed deputy roles as vice-captains.

Castleford Tigers – TBC

This is the only one where we haven’t even been able to take an educated guess. Sam Wood had been Cas’ captain in 2025, but has departed for York, so the job is up for grabs. Alex Mellor and George Lawler were vice-captains, so they’re probably the leading candidates to make the step up.

Catalans Dragons – Ben Garcia

Experienced forward Garcia has been Catalans’ skipper since the 2021 campaign, and though the club are yet to officially confirm it, you’d be hard pushed to think anything changes on that front ahead of the upcoming season.

Huddersfield Giants – Adam Clune

Huddersfield have confirmed that half-back Clune will be their captain in 2026. He takes over from Leroy Cudjoe, who hung up his boots at the end of 2025 but remains with the Giants in a coaching role.

Hull FC – Aidan Sezer

Aidan Sezer in action for Hull FC in 2025

Sezer was handed the Hull captaincy by John Cartwright as a new recruit ahead of the 2025 campaign. Skip forward 12 months and he’ll retain the role again having enjoyed a pretty impressive first year with the Airlie Birds.

Hull KR – Elliot Minchella

Minchella has been KR’s skipper since the start of the 2024 campaign, and each of his two seasons in the role so far have ended with trips to Old Trafford for the Robins. Last year’s was of course successful as Willie Peters’ side sealed a historic treble by winning their first-ever Super League title.

Leeds Rhinos – Ash Handley

Rhinos youth product Handley had been a co-captain in 2025 alongside Cameron Smith, but head coach Brad Arthur has opted to hand him the role outright for 2026. Notably, Smith isn’t even vice-captain, that role has gone to veteran utility Kallum Watkins.

Leigh Leopards – Lachlan Lam

Leigh never named an official captain for 2025, with Adrian Lam instead opting to share the load between a leadership group made up of son Lachlan, Jack Hughes, Robbie Mulhern and Isaac Liu. It was Lam junior that officially operated as the captain more often than not come match day though, so we expect that to remain the same this year.

St Helens – Matty Lees

Matty Lees in action for St Helens in 2025

There appears to have been a bit of a changing of the guard at Saints ahead of 2026, with Jonny Lomax stepping down from his role as captain and handing the honour instead to stalwart forward Lees.

Toulouse Olympique – Anthony Marion

Long-serving Toulouse forward took on the captaincy at the Stade Ernest-Wallon ahead of the 2025 campaign and led Olympique to the Championship title. As they return to Super League, the club are yet to confirm it, but we anticipate he’ll be their skipper again.

Wakefield Trinity – Mike McMeeken

Wakefield appointed England international McMeeken as their skipper when he arrived at Belle Vue in 2025, and the veteran forward delivered consistently to earn a spot in the Dream Team. We expect he’ll remain in the role this year.

Warrington Wolves – George Williams

Williams is England and Warrington captain, being handed the latter honour ahead of the 2025 campaign. It appears this will be his final year donning the primrose and blue before heading back Down Under to the NRL, but the half-back will retain the captaincy at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Wigan Warriors – Liam Farrell

Liam Farrell in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

Veteran back-rower Farrell is a product of Wigan’s youth system and has been the captain of his hometown club since the start of the 2023 campaign. He will retain the role for 2026, and for as long as he’s part of their squad, we imagine!

York – Liam Harris

Harris – who has been York’s captain since the start of the 2024 season – was among the Knights’ standout players in a double-winning campaign at second tier level last term, lifting both the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield. He retains the role for 2026.