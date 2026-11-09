Leigh Leopards ‘sign’ NRL forward with ‘compulsive liar’ agent

Leigh Leopards have signed Dolphins forward Francis Molo for 2027, according to one of the leading journalists in the game Down Under.

Last week as Leigh announced the long-awaited return of fans’ favourite Kai O’Donnell following his departure from North Queensland Cowboys, owner Derek Beaumont revealed a ‘marquee middle’ would arrive at the Leopards’ Den.

It would appear that middle may well be ten-time Samoa international Molo, who bowed out of the Rugby League World Cup at the semi-final stage over the weekend with a defeat to Australia.

The 32-year-old – who represented Queensland at State of Origin level back in 2021 – would certainly mark a major coup for the Leopards, though his agent has denied the move is happening in a strange series of events.

Leigh Leopards ‘sign’ NRL forward Francis Molo with ‘compulsive liar’ agent

Auckland-born Molo also has two caps for the Cook Islands on his CV, earned between 2015 and 2016 prior to when he started representing Samoa in 2022.

Monday morning saw Tony Adams, more commonly known as ‘The Mole‘, post a picture of the Dolphins ace on X with the caption: “Samoa, Queensland Maroons and Dolphins NRL prop Francis Molo has signed with Leigh Leopards in Super League for next season.”

Former Brisbane Broncos, Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons powerhouse Molo has been with the Dolphins since the start of 2025 and only put pen to paper on a two-year extension until the end of 2028 earlier this year.

Accordingly, if the move were to happen, Leigh would have to reach an agreed level of compensation with the NRL club for the forward’s services.

The Mole‘s X post was soon followed by a story from Australian outlet Zero Tackle in which Molo’s manager (agent) Wayde Rushton shot down the possibility of his client leaving the Dolphins for Leigh ahead of 2027.

But firm in his story, The Mole swiftly hit back, referencing agent Rushton’s decision to make public his fellow client’s contract status earlier this year.

Rushton spoke to the same Australian news outlet and revealed Kangaroos international Jacob Preston had been ‘lowballed’ by Canterbury Bulldogs, insisting the forward would head to the open market as a result.

Quoting the story from Zero Tackle about Molo, journalist Adams wrote: “Manager is a compulsive liar. Did it with Preston, doing it again now.”

If Molo is to make the move to Leigh, he will follow the arrivals of O’Donnell from the Cowboys and Tevita Pangai Jr from Hull KR alongside that of young hooker Jack Purtill from Wigan Warriors.