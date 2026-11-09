Ex-Hull FC man among former Super League duo to join new club

Former Super League men Hakim Miloudi and Romain Franco have reunited in the French Super XIII at Limouxin, with the latter having joined the club for the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign.

Utility backs Miloudi and Franco are team-mates reunited having graced the international stage together for France’s B team and Les Bleus at senior level.

The pair last played together for France in a full international back in October 2024 as Laurent Frayssinous’ side thumped Wales 48-6 in the final of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup qualifiers, booking the nation’s spot in this autumn’s tournament.

Two years on, the pair have now linked back up and will play alongside one another for the first time at club level, with Franco having joined Limouxin a few weeks into the new French Super XIII season.

Ex-Hull FC man Hakim Miloudi among former Super League duo to join new club in French Super XIII

Miloudi – who has represented Algeria on the international stage in rugby union via his heritage – last played professional rugby league in Britain for London Broncos in 2024.

The 33-year-old has previously donned a shirt for Hull FC, Doncaster, Toronto Wolfpack and Barrow Raiders in the British game as well as London, with 42 tries scored in 102 appearances across all competitions between those clubs.

Born in Perpignan, he has also represented a wealth of clubs in the French domestic competition, and joined Pia Donkeys at the end of 2024 when he departed London.

Miloudi saw his signing announced by Limouxin ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, which they are now two games into having won 34-4 on the road at Villefranche last weekend.

Franco only saw his signing announced a few days prior to that game and was not involved, but may make his debut at home against Saint-Gaudens Bears this coming weekend.

A utility back like Miloudi, Franco had been donning the colours of Albi in the Super XIII after departing Bradford Bulls at the end of 2024.

With caps to his name for Spain on the international front as well as France, earned via his heritage, the 28-year-old is a product of Catalans Dragons’ youth system – playing in the Super XIII for their reserves side at the start of his career.

He made his first-team debut for the Dragons in 2021, with games also played in the colours of Wakefield Trinity prior to his stint with Bradford.

Franco scored a total of 11 tries in 20 appearances across all competitions in the British game, and now, will play alongside Miloudi for Limouxin.