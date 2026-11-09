St Helens sign out-of-favour Wigan Warriors star on long-term deal

Out-of-favour Wigan hooker Tom Forber has joined rivals St Helens on a three-year deal ahead of 2027, and admits he sees the move as ‘a chance to prove a point’.

Warrington-born Forber is a product of the Warriors’ youth system and made his first-team bow in their colours back in August 2022 against Hull KR.

He went on to play a total of 22 games for the Cherry and Whites, including ten in 2024 when Brad O’Neill suffered his ACL injury, rounding that season off with an appearance in the Super League Grand Final as Matt Peet’s side beat KR at Old Trafford.

But opportunities have been much more limited of late, with the 23-year-old playing just five games across all competitions for Wigan in a frustrating 2026 campaign.

And now, he has landed a move over to the other side of Billinge Hill, joining Saints until at least the end of 2029.

‘I didn’t play as much as I would have liked last year. When the opportunity came up to join Saints, I saw it as a chance to prove a point’

This marks the first time Forber has ever been permanently contracted to a club other than Wigan, following in the footsteps of winger Jacob Douglas, who joined Saints from the Warriors this time last year.

Forber – who played junior rugby league for St Helens-based community club Blackbrook – said: “I’m buzzing! I didn’t realise how quickly it was all going to happen, really.

“I heard that Saints were interested and, knowing what a massive club it is, I was really excited.

“I grew up in Warrington, but I’ve always watched Saints and seen how much success they’ve had over the years. As soon as I found out they were interested, I knew I’d love to be a part of it.

“I just want to keep getting better. Unfortunately, I didn’t play as much as I would have liked last year, and when the opportunity came up to join Saints, I saw it as a fresh start and a chance to prove a point.

“I want to keep learning and improving. There are so many great players and staff here, so I’ll try to soak up as much knowledge as I can and use it to better myself.

“There’s going to be some great competition. We’re all trying to make each other better, and everyone gets on really well. It’s good, healthy competition.”

‘I’ll listen to him, take everything on board and try to show him that I’m good enough to earn a place in the team’

Set to turn 24 in May, Forber has donned a shirt on loan and/or dual-registration for an abundance of clubs during his time with Wigan: with seven tries scored in 68 professional career appearances to date.

The youngster has worn the colours of Newcastle Thunder, Oldham, Widnes Vikings, Wakefield Trinity, Whitehaven, Barrow Raiders and Castleford Tigers – with Saints set to become the ninth club of his career.

Forber will form part of the rebuild under new boss Kevin Walters at the BrewDog Stadium and began pre-season training on Monday, though Saints’ new head coach won’t arrive until after this weekend’s Rugby League World Cup final.

Walters’ Kangaroos side take on New Zealand in the international showpiece.

The 23-year-old added: “It’s massive (to work with Walters).

“You see him coaching Australia at the moment, working with some of the best players in the world.

“When he comes in, it’ll be great to pick his brains, find out what he thinks I can improve on and understand where my strengths are.

“I’ll listen to him, take everything on board and try to show him that I’m good enough to earn a place in the team.”