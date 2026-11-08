Leigh Leopards sign Wakefield Trinity forward Jordan Williams

Leigh Leopards have secured the signing of Wakefield Trinity forward Jordan Williams, Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal.

The 29-year-old is set to make the move to the Leopards after struggling for regular game time since his move from Featherstone Rovers to Wakefield, with the forward having featured just three times for Daryl Powell’s side last season.

Williams was under contract with Wakefield until the end of the 2027 campaign, but Leigh have now moved to secure his services as Adrian Lam continues to strengthen his squad.

Wakefield enjoyed an impressive return to Super League in 2025, securing a place in the play-offs under Powell, but Williams found himself on the fringes of the squad and a pack that dominated the competition.

Now, he is set for a fresh challenge with Leigh, who have continued to add to their pack ranks for next season, with further signings still expected.

Derek Beaumont has promised another marquee signing off the back of Kai O’Donnell’s capture, which was finally announced earlier this week.

Leigh have established themselves as a major force in Super League since their promotion in 2023, winning the Challenge Cup in their first season back in the competition, and making the play-offs every single year. They finished fifth last season, losing out to Wakefield in the first round of the play-offs.

But their pack, particularly its depth, was questioned throughout the season, and with the likes of Robbie Mulhern and Owen Trout departing, it had become apparent a string of recruits were needed.

O’Donnell and Tevita Pangai Jnr were the first ones, now they have another in Williams.

Williams’ arrival will offer the forward an opportunity to secure more regular first-team rugby, having struggled to make an impact at Wakefield.

He has made 159 career appearances, starting at Oxford before a long spell at London Broncos 2017 and 2024. He subsequently joined Featherstone Rovers before his move to Wakefield.