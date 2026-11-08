The next Rugby League World Cup could increase in size, with a possible 12-team tournament in the offing after the success of this autumn’s tournament.

The 2026 edition of the men’s competition was reduced to 10 teams, down from 16 four years earlier due to swirling and significant costs.

However, this year’s event has been a huge success and is likely to draw a profit, leading to International Rugby League organisers potentially expanding by two teams in four years time, it is understood.

Men’s RLWC to expand in 2030

An IRL board meeting took place over the weekend when it was explained that the United States of America looks to be the frontrunner to host the 2030 event.

That would see games played in the likes of Utah and Hawaii, as the IRL look to cash in on the strong Pasifika population in those parts of the USA. Hawaii has the world’s biggest population of Pasifika people outside of Australia, New Zealand, Samoa and Tonga – making it a prime location to host games, with huge crowds likely.

But there will be more nations on show than this year it seems, after the direction of travel appears to be to grow the tournament back up in size.

That would potentially be good news for European rugby league, with at least one place extra for northern hemisphere teams – though it is yet to be determined how the qualification criteria for 2030 will be finalised if it goes to 12 teams.

There is also a suggestion that the tournament could run in a ‘Magic-style’ format, with multiple games in one location at any given time.

What we know about 2030 so far

It was confirmed by the IRL several years ago that in December 2028, the top eight-ranked nations would automatically qualify for the men’s tournament.

If that cut-off was today, then Australia, New Zealand, England, Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and the Cook Islands would be automatic qualifiers.

That would then leave four places open, with qualification processes and competitions beginning in 2029 to try and find the final qualifiers for the men’s event.

However, there are complications; Lebanon may lose their full membership status by then, with the Cedars only playing this time because they were in the quarter-finals four years ago.

If they are only an affiliate member of the IRL by then, they will not be able to qualify.

But it does at least increase the chance of nations like France, Scotland, Wales and Ireland having the opportunity to reach the Rugby League World Cup again in 2030.