Reece Walsh was once again the star of the show as Australia sauntered into yet another Rugby League World Cup final – with the Kangaroos sending an emphatic message in the process.

The defending champions were far too good for Samoa, whose journey has ended at the semi-final stage after reaching the final four years ago.

And just like in 2022, it was an emphatic defeat to the Kangaroos which underlined while the Pacific nations have grown immeasurably in recent years, the gap between themselves and the Australians is still huge.

Reece Walsh stars for Australia

Just as he has almost every time he puts a green and gold shirt on, Walsh was without question the star of the show for the Kangaroos, as he scored his first international hat-trick.

Walsh was exceptional with the ball and while he made one or two errors without it, he was the semi-final’s standout player with three magnificent tries. His third was the pick of the bunch; a superb team move from the Kangaroos which the Broncos fullback finished with a long-range break.

Samoa briefly led in the early exchanges thanks to a Stephen Crichton penalty, but they were soon behind and by half-time, the contest was practically over as the Kangaroos cut loose.

Tom Dearden’s try three minutes after the Crichton penalty put Australia ahead with Jacob Preston and Tom Trbojevic scoring inside the opening quarter to make it 16-2.

Walsh claimed his first before a Bradman Best try then extended Australia’s lead to 24 at half-time. There was no way back for Samoa from there.

Crichton scored Samoa’s first try after the restart after a rare Walsh error but the fullback responded with a stunning try for his second, before completing his hat-trick later on. Jack Bostock also scored in the final moments to put the seal on an emphatic win for the Kangaroos.

World Cup final locked in

The result means it will be another Australia v New Zealand final in the men’s Rugby League World Cup – with the two nations set to meet again four weeks on from their epic opener.

That night, the Kangaroos narrowly won but the performance of New Zealand left many believing the Kiwis could pose a realistic threat to the Australians were they to meet again in the final.

We will now get an answer to that question next Sunday in front of over 50,000 supporters.

The women’s final will also be contested between New Zealand and Australia, after both nations progressed through their respective semi-finals this weekend.