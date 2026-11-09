Leigh Leopards owner firmly quashes transfer links to NRL star

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has moved quickly to quash a report linking the Leopards with the signing of Dolphins forward Francis Molo, labelling it a ‘complete inaccuracy’.

Overnight, Australian journalist Tony Adams – more commonly known as ‘The Mole‘ – posted on X that Samoa international Molo had put pen to paper on a move to Leigh ahead of 2027.

That report caused a stir Down Under, and with Molo having only penned a contract extension earlier this year, his manager (agent) Wayde Rushton spoke out to say his client would not be leaving the Dolphins this off-season.

The Mole hit back and labelled Rushton a ‘compulsive liar’, but now, Leopards owner Beaumont appears to have shut down the transfer rumour for good – in strong fashion.

‘I can confirm that this is a complete inaccuracy’

Beaumont is currently in Australia alongside his family watching the Rugby League World Cup and conducting some transfer business.

At the back end of last week as Leigh announced the return of cult hero Kai O’Donnell following his exit from NRL side North Queensland Cowboys, the owner promised a ‘marquee middle’ would be brought in ahead of 2027.

But barring an unexpected twist in proceedings, it doesn’t appear that will be Auckland-born Queensland representative Molo.

Quoting LoveRugbyLeague‘s story on Monday morning’s social media saga surrounding The Mole‘s report, Beaumont wrote on X: “I can confirm that this is a complete inaccuracy by The Mole and that it is also disrespectful to state that Francis’ manager Wayde is a compulsive liar.

“I am certainly out here (in Australia) attempting to add an additional middle of high calibre and there is no doubt that Francis would fit that bill and would be a player we would certainly have an immediate interest in if he was available.

“That said, I have never met Francis or his manager Wayde prior (to) or during my visit, I have not spoken to either of them.

“I am not aware of the player in terms of a target as he is contracted and not off-contract in 2027, so wouldn’t be in our sights because of his age at the end of his current contract.

“I genuinely wonder where these stories come from and the lack of respect those fabricating them seem to have for those affected by them.”

‘As for Francis to Leigh, well there would have to be a Father Christmas for this to come true’

Molo – who has played almost 180 NRL games – is a two-time Cook Islands international and now has ten caps for Samoa on his CV having exited the World Cup at the semi-final stage over the weekend just gone with a defeat to Australia.

The 32-year-old has donned a shirt at first-grade level for Brisbane Broncos, the Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons as well as the Dolphins, who he extended his contract with until the end of 2028 only earlier this year.

Reflecting on his trip Down Under, Beaumont’s X post concludes: “I am continuing to enjoy my trip in Australia and in particular the incredible atmosphere at the games and the extremely welcoming hosting of PVL (Peter V’Landys) to me and my family and the RFL and other Super League owners out here.

“It’s been a fantastic World Cup and I have got a few things to take from it I want to implement back home.

“I am particularly looking forward to the final, but prior to that, the semi-finals and final of the wheelchair competition, which I think is outstanding and under valued and supported.

“I wish Ireland, France, Australia and more so England the best of luck.

“As for Francis to Leigh, well there would have to be a Father Christmas for this to come true.”