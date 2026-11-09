Samoa star calls out Rugby League World Cup pay disparity

Samoa star Spencer Leniu has voiced his displeasure at the pay disparity between his team-mates and defending champions Australia at this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

Samoa and Tonga were arguably the big two stories of the men’s tournament, with their supporters providing huge colour and passion – but both fell short in the semi-finals against Australia and New Zealand.

However, Sydney Roosters star Leniu has now taken to social media to insist the Mate Ma’a and Samoa ‘carried’ the World Cup with their respective rises in the international game.

Samoa star calls out pay disparity

Leniu also insisted that organisers ‘used’ the people of Samoa and Tonga to sell tickets for the event, yet the players of both were paid a pittance in comparison to the Kangaroos.

Leniu claimed that Samoa’s players were paid $850 per game, compared to around $40,000 for Australia’s players for the whole tournament.

And after they provided what was without doubt the game of the tournament in the final week of the group stages, Leniu has called for more recognition for Tonga and Samoa.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’ve done everything this game has to offer, and one thing I want to make sure of moving forward is that the younger generation who choose to represent their beautiful little nations get what they deserve.

“Let’s be honest, our little nations carried this WC. Yet we are payed (sic) 850 a game to the Aussies 30/40k for the tournament.

“Theres no secret that they’ve used our people to sell games. Look no further than Samoa Vs Tonga. Arguably the most Hyped up and anticipated game of the tournament.

“They make it a triple header because Our people turn up in numbers, fill the stadiums and create an atmosphere filled with pride and passion.”

Leniu calls for ‘change’ in 2030

The Roosters star then insisted the decision to move the next World Cup to the Pacific and USA region in 2030 is a decision that will further show the importance of Samoan and Tongan fans for rugby league.

He continued: “Us Polynesians/Kiwi boys will always put their hands up to represent their nations. It’s in our blood. It’s our pride, our culture. But that passion shouldn’t be an excuse to overlook what we contribute and what we deserve.

“Taking the next WC to the US, specifically Utah and Hawaii, where there is a big Polynesian community shows the importance of our people in growing our game. So I believe if they are going to use that as a tool to generate money, our little nations should be compensated fairly for it.

“I’ll use my voice and platform to push for change, because the next gen deserve it. If that means putting head on the chopping block, then so be it. This is bigger than me!”