Dubai, Benidorm, USA? Where Super League players and coaches would take Magic Weekend

Magic Weekend has been and gone, and the Elland Road experiment went how most expected it to, which means it’s time for the rugby league fan base to engage in the ‘where to host the event next’ debate.

In the 17th edition of the event, Leeds United’s home became its sixth host venue, following on from the Millennium Stadium (Cardiff), Murrayfield (Edinburgh), the Etihad Stadium (Manchester), St James’ Park (Newcastle) and Anfield (Liverpool).

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground appears to be the frontrunner to host the event in 2025 as things stand.

But the question is, what if we could go big and take the event anywhere in the world? What if money was no object?

We decided to have a bit of fun with the Super League players and coaches and ask them for their dream Magic Weekend location outside of the UK…

Tom Briscoe (Hull FC)

“I think the first one that came to my mind was Barcelona and the Nou Camp. Rugby has been played there before and it’s a pretty awesome stadium.

Sam Burgess (Warrington Wolves head coach)

“We’re going to Las Vegas next year so let’s take [Magic Weekend] to Dubai.”

Kruise Leeming (Wigan Warriors)

“I’ve recently just come back from Dubai, and I like Dubai.

“It might be a little bit hot, but it’s somewhere where I’d choose to have it.”

Craig Lingard (Castleford Tigers head coach)

“Let’s go to Benidorm!

“You’ve got the sun, and a lot of people go on holiday there anyway, so I think it would be a success.“

Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

“I would say Paris or somewhere like that… something different. Obviously they’ve just had the Olympics, and that was quite different.

“Rugby league is not big over, there so I think for them to see our game, they would be surprised how good it is.”

“Barcelona is also quite nice. They had a game over there before, so maybe Barcelona as well.”

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

“Las Vegas would be pretty good with some games going there. Maybe to Australia. One big massive Magic Weekend with the NRL and Super League together.”

Darnell McIntosh (Leigh Leopards)

“Japan. I think we can expect something different there and something unique. It would be an interesting one.”

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers)

“I’d take it to Florida in America. How good would it be to have two weeks there?!

“Play a game and then have two weeks in Disneyland.”

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

“Maybe New York. That would be good. It’s obviously a good city. It would be nice to see the sights afterwards.”

Luke Robinson (Interim Huddersfield Giants head coach)

“Barcelona would be pretty good. The fans would really appreciate that.

“It’s got nice food, decent nightlife, and I think the boys would like it.”

Paul Wellens (St Helens head coach)

“Somewhere like Dubai maybe.”

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

“I’d take it to somewhere like Dubai, somewhere a bit different.

“I’m sure it would be pretty hot. Somewhere like that.”

