2025 Magic Weekend fixtures confirmed including huge local derby and Grand Final rematch

The fixtures for the 2025 Magic Weekend have been locked in: and they include some blockbuster matches.

With the eagerly-anticipated fixtures release day looming large on the horizon next month, there has been confirmation that loop fixtures will remain in the calendar in 2025: as well as the formula that devises who plays who at Magic.

The venue for the two-day event is yet to be confirmed, though Newcastle United’s St James’ Park is the clear favourite to stage Magic Weekend once again after an underwhelming turnout at Elland Road this summer.

With Magic doubling up as one of the additional loop fixtures, with every odd-placed team from this season playing the other five odd-placed teams and the same principle applying to the teams that finished in even-placed positions, it can be worked out which teams square off at Magic.

This year’s Super League table is, in effect, split into three sections of four, with Wakefield Trinity coming in as the 12th-placed team and replacing London Broncos.

Within those sections, the odd-placed teams and even-placed teams face off against one another. For example, the team in first plays the team in third, and the team in second plays the team that came fourth.

Fifth play seventh, sixth play eighth, ninth play 11th and 10th play 12th.

So what are the six fixtures?

The headline is arguably a huge local derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity, the sides who finished 10th and 12th.

There is also a re-run of one of the most keenly-contested games in Super League history: St Helens versus Leeds, the teams that finished sixth and eighth in 2024.

Defending champions Wigan play Warrington in a battle of the teams that came first and third, with Hull KR facing Salford Red Devils owing to their second and fourth-placed finishes.

The other two games see fifth-placed Leigh Leopards playing seventh-placed Catalans Dragons, with Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC the other fixture.

Magic Weekend 2025 fixtures (date TBC)

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

