England player ratings from first Test against Samoa as omnificent George Williams scores perfect 10

England secured a win in the first game of their two-match Test Series against Samoa on Sunday afternoon, running out 34-18 victors at The Brick Community Stadium in Wigan.

Here are our player ratings live from the press box…

Jack Welsby – 7

A solid showing from the full-back. He was unlucky not to score of his own accord having raced through the Samoa line, but more than played his part in helping Matty Ashton over the line eventually.

Dom Young – 7

We saw a couple of breaks where Young was able to influence the game, but you feel there’s more to come from the Sydney Roosters flier next week in Leeds. A huge hit on a Samoa attacker was great to see in the second half, as was his assist for Mikey Lewis.

Harry Newman – 7

Leeds centre Newman showed some nice footwork to cut inside and tee George Williams up for a try in the first half, and performed well overall. In the second half, he allowed a Samoa attacker to get away from him one-on-one, but got away with it thanks to a knock on.

Herbie Farnworth – 9

Faarnworth scored the game’s opening try and grabbed a sublime assist in the second half for Victor Radley. Those were the highlights, but we thought the Burnley-born ace was magnificent in everything he did for Shaun Wane’s side. He wasn’t the Dally M Centre of the Year for nothing.

Matty Ashton – 9

Much of the selection debate when the squad was announced ahead of this game surrounded whether Liam Marshall should have been included ahead of Ashton. The Warrington flier was impressive throughout though, taking both of his tries well and helping England in yardage where needed.

George Williams – 10

England’s captain spoke of his pride in leading the national side out in his hometown prior to Sunday’s clash, and boy, did he mark the occasion with an incredible performance. Silky throughout, Williams grabbed two first half assists and got a richly-deserved try of his own too. Warra player.

Harry Smith – 8

A strong showing from Smith, who continues to prove the doubters wrong. His kicking game killed Samoa at times, both short and long, forcing a knock on with a high bomb 15 metres out in the first half. Five from six conversions isn’t a bad return, either.

Ethan Havard – 7

None of England’s forwards let themselves down by any stretch of the imagination. Wigan young gun Havard looked like he’d been playing international rugby league for years without doing anything spectacular, which is a compliment in itself.

Daryl Clark – 8

A really strong showing from Clark, barring his pass that got intercepted for Samoa’s only try of the first half. The St Helens hooker is dangerous coming out of dummy-half, and showed exactly that again numerous times on Sunday.

Matty Lees – 7

Saints team-mate Lees enjoyed two stints, and delivered a solid overall performance. Good defensively.

Kai Pearce-Paul – 8

Pearce-Paul could well have had a nine on his return to Wigan, but we’ve been harsh and deducted a mark for the knock-on which led to Samoa’s late try. In the 76 minutes before that, he was powerful and direct with the ball in hand, and a brute in defence.

John Bateman – 7

Veteran back-rower Bateman dropped the ball near the Samoa line early on, but recovered from that to put in a good performance. Old heads like him help to get the job done.

Victor Radley – 8

It’s no secret that Radley is still carrying a shoulder injury in this series, but you wouldn’t know it. The man never shies away from any tackle, and whenever his move to Super League does come, we look forward to seeing him every week. He more than deserved the try he got at the start of the second half.

Mikey Lewis (interchange) – 8

Super League Man of Steel Lewis came on at hooker with 20 minutes remaining and influenced the tame, scoring a try and getting the ball in his hand. Of course, he’d have hoped to start, but he did the job boss Wane asked of him.

Mike McMeeken (interchange) – 7

McMeeken delivered a solid performance, and was unlucky not to have a try to his name after seeing one chalked off for a forward pass in the first half. He’d created that opportunity for England, too, after pouncing on a loose ball 20 metres out from the Samoa line.

Morgan Knowles (interchange) – 7

Knowles spent just under half-an-hour out on the field in the second half, and did exactly what was required. Run hard, tackle hard.

Tom Burgess (interchange) – 7

Huddersfield fans will like what they’ve seen from new recruit Burgess, but they’d already have known all about him. The veteran has been around this England side for such a long time for a reason, he never lets anyone down. Solid.