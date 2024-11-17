The RFL have now officially confirmed that Magic Weekend will return to St James’ Park in 2025, taking place over the weekend of May 3 and 4, with the full fixture list revealed.

Following a one-year hiatus at Elland Road, which saw the second-lowest attendance of any edition to date, Super League’s annual event is returning to the North East and to the home of Newcastle United.

The Magpies face a long trip down to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League that weekend, leaving their home free for Super League supporters and clubs to flock to.

2025 will be the 18th edition of Magic Weekend, and it will be the eighth hosted at St James’ Park, which has a capacity of 52,350.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club by number of confirmed departures ahead of 2025

Magic Weekend 2025 fixtures confirmed with date for St James’ Park return revealed

May 3 and 4 next year precede Bank Holiday Monday on May 5, meaning supporters will be able to spend a long weekend up in the North East.

The attendance may be impacted by the fact that weekend is the last of the English Football League (EFL) season, with seven of the 12 Super League clubs sharing their city/town/borough with a club in the EFL including Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

Nonetheless, the RFL will hope that they see a decent increase compared to the crowds at Elland Road back in August.

The fixture schedule for Magic Weekend in 2025, which can seen in full below, includes a tantalising clash between St Helens and Leeds to round off day one as well as a repeat of the Las Vegas showdown between Wigan and Warrington Wolves.

Saturday 3rd May

Game 1: Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Game 2: Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Game 3: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday 4th May

Game 1: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Game 2: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Game 3: Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Kick-off times are still to be confirmed

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League’s best centres ranked – Salford Red Devils star misses out on top spot

‘We have worked with Newcastle United and Newcastle City Council to identify the May Bank Holiday weekend as the ideal slot’

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground, the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff were all touted as potential venues for Magic Weekend in 2025, but it is St James’ that has been chosen.

RL Commercial chief Rhodri Jones said: “We’re excited to confirm this return to St James’ Park and the city of Newcastle for the 18th Super League Magic Weekend in 2025.

“The feedback from our fans regarding a return to the North East has been overwhelmingly positive, and we have worked with Newcastle United and Newcastle City Council to identify the May Bank Holiday weekend as the ideal slot.

“The players of Super League have produced so many thrilling matches and moments in the decade since Magic Weekend was first played at St James’, and we look forward to more in 2025.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales added: “We are delighted to be hosting Magic Weekend at St James’ Park once again.

“The stadium and city have proven to be incredibly popular across previous Magic Weekend events, with fans of Super League clubs being joined by many more who are new to the sport.

“Together with our city partners, we look forward to welcoming the rugby league community back to the North East for an unforgettable weekend.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club by number of confirmed new signings for 2025