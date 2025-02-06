The revamp of this year’s Challenge Cup has proven to not be a ‘perfect solution’ to the competition’s issues, the chief executive of RL Commercial has admitted: with a review underway as to what the cup looks like in 2026.

Super League sides have entered earlier than at any stage in recent years in 2025 after an overhaul of the format of the sport’s most prestigious competition. They will come in at Round Three this weekend – and before the start of the new Super League campaign, too.

All 12 clubs were originally guaranteed to be drawn away from home at lower-league opposition but a number of ties have been moved to either neutral or Super League venues after top-flight teams were drawn against amateur clubs, whose facilities couldn’t stage cup ties.

League 1 newcomers Goole have also switched their tie with Wakefield, leading to questions over the validity of the revamp.

RL Commercial boss Rhodri Jones told Love Rugby League that while he believes the draw has thrown up some successes – York will play in front of a huge crowd at home to Hull KR, and Bradford’s tie with Castleford is one of the most intriguing, for example – there are lessons to be learned.

And that means an extensive review is already underway as to what 2026’s cup schedule looks like, with changes almost certain to be made, it is understood. Moving the time of Round Three to into the Super League season is one major consideration already likely.

Jones said: “There have been some successes in the format but it’s perhaps not been a perfect solution, so we’ll look at the format and we’ll review it.

“We were lucky this year that we had some flexibility in the dates between Rounds One and Two with the snow, so we’ve learned that as well. It is unlikely that Round Three will be the week before Super League (next year).. we need to give ourselves more flexibility so the review of the early rounds format is happening already.”

In defending the Challenge Cup’s changes, Jones did point to some examples of where he felt the revamp had worked.

He explained: “What we’ve tried to do is bring a little bit of the romance of the FA Cup, of which Tamworth versus Tottenham is the most recent example, albeit in a rugby league context it is different because it is such a physical game, and the difference between the professional player and the community player is marked.

“That said, I do believe the Super League clubs will be respectful of the community teams and make sure they put out their best teams.

“It puts them (the community clubs) in the shop window. Wests Warriors would never historically have had the chance to play Leeds Rhinos. For the Wests Warriors team to go and play at Headingley is an unbelievable, lifetime experience.”