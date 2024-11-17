Well over 100 departures have already been confirmed by Super League clubs ahead of next season, but who has lost the most players heading into 2025?

Below, we rank all 12 top-flight clubs by the number of rubber-stamped players to have departed heading into the new Super League season.

There is speculation around the exits of numerous other players that aren’t named in our ranking, but because those departures haven’t been officially confirmed just yet, they aren’t included.

It’s worth noting that where a loan is being turned into a permanent deal, those players are included.

And the last thing to note is that we’ve tried our best to exclude youngsters who have departed clubs but have never really been in and around the first-team.

Reagan Sumner as an example has left Super League champions Wigan Warriors to join Championship outfit Widnes Vikings, but he’s not included.

Without further ado, listed from the fewest number to the highest, here is the full ranking…

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking every Super League club by number of confirmed new signings for 2025

Ranking every Super League club by number of confirmed departures ahead of 2025

Where a player has moved to a new club, we’ve stated that club in brackets. As an example, Chris Hill has joined Salford Red Devils from Huddersfield, so he’s stated as ‘Chris Hill (Salford) in the Giants’ outgoings.

Where a player has departed a club but hasn’t officially joined another yet, they have ‘TBC’ in brackets next to their name. Tom Opacic is among those in that category, still waiting to join a new club after his departure from Hull KR.

*Correct as of the time of writing on November 17, 2024

12. Wigan Warriors – 2

Ryan Hampshire’s next move is still to be confirmed following his departure from Wigan

Mike Cooper (Retirement), Ryan Hampshire (TBC)

11. Salford Red Devils – 6

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC), Ollie Partington (Catalans), Cade Cust (Hull FC), Adam Sidlow (TBC), Andrew Dixon (Retirement), Gil Dudson (loan ended)

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League’s best centres ranked – Salford Red Devils star misses out on top spot

10. St Helens – 7

Tommy Makinson will don a shirt other than St Helens’ for the first time in his career in 2025 having swapped the Red V for Catalans

Lewis Dodd (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Tommy Makinson (Catalans), Sam Royle (TBC), Sione Mata’utia (Retirement), Waqa Blake (Bradford Bulls), Ben Lane (TBC), McKenzie Buckley (Widnes Vikings)

= Warrington Wolves – 7

Matty Nicholson (Canberra Raiders), Gil Dudson (Oldham), Josh Drinkwater (TBC), Matty Russell (Wakefield), John Bateman (loan ended), Joe Bullock (Salford), Wesley Bruines (TBC)

LRL RECOMMENDS: Paul Vaughan update as Warrington Wolves CEO makes admission on prop’s future and 2025 recruitment

8. Catalans Dragons – 8

Prolific winger Tom Johnstone has rejoined Wakefield ahead of 2025, bringing an end to a two-year stint with Catalans

Mike McMeeken, Tom Johnstone (both Wakefield), Jordan Abdull (loan ended), Tom Davies, Micky McIlorum (both Hull KR), Manu Ma’u (Souths Sharks), Matt Ikuvalu (TBC), Jarrod Wallace (Retirement)

7. Huddersfield Giants – 9

Innes Senior (Castleford), Esan Marsters (Salford), Olly Russell (Wakefield), Chris Hill (Salford), Sebastine Ikahihifo (TBC), Kevin Naiqama (Retirement), Adam Milner (Oldham), Jake Connor (Leeds), Andre Savelio (Taking time out of the game)

LRL RECOMMENDS: Grading every Super League club’s 2025 recruitment so far

6. Castleford Tigers – 10

Castleford will be without veteran hooker Paul McShane in 2025 after his departure and subsequent move to ambitious Championship outfit York

Corey Hall (loan ended), Danny Richardson (Hull KR), Paul McShane (York), Daniel Hindmarsh (TBC), Elie El-Zakhem (TBC), Jacob Miller (TBC), Brad Martin (Leigh), Luis Johnson (TBC), Samy Kibula (Batley Bulldogs), Nixon Putt (TBC)

= Hull KR – 10

Ryan Hall (Leeds), Corey Hall (Wakefield), Louis Senior (Castleford), Jordan Abdull (Hull FC), Matt Parcell (TBC), Reiss Butterworth (Sheffield Eagles), Matty Storton (Wakefield), Tom Opacic (TBC), George King (Huddersfield), Harvey Moore (TBC)

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League player off-contract in 2025 with over 120 players free to speak to clubs from December 1

= Leeds Rhinos – 10

Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin has departed Leeds for Super League Grand Finalists Hull KR ahead of 2025

James Donaldson (Bradford Bulls), Rhyse Martin (Hull KR), David Fusitu’a (TBC), Luis Roberts (TBC), Corey Johnson (Sheffield Eagles), Kieran Hudson (TBC), Mickael Goudemand (TBC), Leon Ruan (TBC), Justin Sangare (Salford), Paul Momirovski (TBC)

3. Wakefield Trinity – 11

Luke Gale (Retirement), Jermaine McGillvary (Retirement), Matty Ashurst (Oldham), Josh Bowden (Doncaster), Derrell Olpherts (Featherstone Rovers), Iain Thornley (Oldham), Toby Boothroyd (Featherstone Rovers), Romain Franco (Albi), Ethan Wood (TBC), Liam Kay (TBC), Will Brough (Leigh)

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Wakefield Trinity player’s contract situation with THIRTEEN stars’ deals expiring in 2025

2. Leigh Leopards – 12

Leigh have lost captain John Asiata ahead of 2025, with the Leopards’ skipper joining Hull FC

John Asiata (Hull FC), Tom Amone (Canterbury Bulldogs), Kai O’Donnell (North Queensland Cowboys), Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, Ed Chamberlain (all Hull FC), Ricky Leutele (TBC), Jacob Jones (Doncaster), Jacob Gannon (TBC), Tom Nisbet (TBC), Lewis Baxter (Oldham), Matt Moylan (Retirement)

1. Hull FC – 18

Cam Scott (Wakefield), Jake Trueman (Wakefield), Danny Houghton (Retirement), Carlos Tuimavave (Featherstone Rovers), Liam Sutcliffe (Huddersfield), Mitieli Vulikijapani (TBC), Charlie Severs (TBC), Sully Medforth (Midlands Hurricanes), Lennon Bursell, Jeylan Hodgson, Macca Harman (all Goole Vikings), Tiaki Chan (loan ended), King Vuniyayawa (loan ended), Leon Ruan (loan ended), Sam Eseh (loan ended), Morgan Smith (TBC), Liam Tindall (TBC), Jack Walker (TBC)

LRL RECOMMENDS: Analysing potential destinations for Jack Walker following his Hull FC exit

(The train out of) London’s calling

Josh Rourke is one of 13 players to have officially departed London to date ahead of 2025

We didn’t include London Broncos in this list as they’re now officially no longer a Super League club, and will return to the Championship come 2025.

But we thought we’d let you know 13 departures have been confirmed by the capital club since their demotion, so they’d have been 2nd in the ranking above had we included them.

The full list of the Broncos’ departing players can be seen below…

Bill Leyland (Hull KR), Ethan Natoli (Baroudeurs de Pia XIII), Emmanuel Waine (Bradford Bulls), Hakim Miloudi (Baroudeurs de Pia XIII), Rob Butler (Toulouse Olympique), Jarred Bassett (Retirement), Jacob Jones (loan ended), Josh Rourke (Wakefield), Dean Parata (Retirement), Oli Leyland (Warrington), Sam Davis (Salford), James Meadows (Bradford Bulls), Lee Kershaw (Hull KR)