Super League’s best centres ranked: Salford Red Devils star misses out on top spot

There were some consistently impressive performers all over the field in Super League in 2024: including in the centres.

Below, we rank the seven best stars we saw in the #3 and #4 spots in Super League this year…

7. Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors)

Adam Keighran runs in to score a try for Wigan Warriors in 2024

Australian ace Keighran had a bit of a shaky start to the 2024 season and to life at Wigan, but seemed to grow and improve as the campaign went on. His performances towards the back end of the year and through the play-offs were among the best we’ve seen to date from him in a Warriors shirt.

If he can keep that form going into 2025, and continue to shine as the number one goal-kicker for Matt Peet’s side, then both he and Wigan will be on to a winner (again!).

6. Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards)

We were amazed when Leigh announced that they’d be letting Leutele leave, because – even at 34 – he’s been one of the standout centres in Super League this year, just as he was in a Leopards shirt in 2023 prior to his injury. Well known now for his physicality and hard-running style, the veteran consistently has a huge impact in attack.

His aggressive ball-carrying and offloading ability make him a constant threat near the line, and he’s constantly able to get out of tricky situations with some smart footwork. An absolute rock in defence too, wherever he ends up in 2025, they’ll be getting a very reliable member in their backline.

5. Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

Tim Lafai in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Spoiler alert: Lafai won’t be the last Salford player we feature in this ranking, but we felt he more than deserved a spot in it after another terrific season in a Red Devils shirt. The Samoa international continues to consistently break through defensive lines with strong and direct runs, drawing in defenders and picking when to offload.

His ability to link up with his fellow backs helped Paul Rowley’s side out no end, and he very rarely lets Salford down in defence either. With one more year on his contract, and a return to the Southern Hemisphere seemingly destined come the end of next season, we’re sure it’ll be an emotional farewell in 12 months time.

4. Rodrick Tai (Warrington Wolves)

Tai arrived in Super League at Warrington ahead of the 2024 campaign as a bit of an unknown quantity, but has quickly made a name for himself – proving to be one of the competition’s most physically dominant centres. An absolute powerhouse, he gained crucial metres and got Sam Burgess’ side up the field in every game that he played.

His size and a robust tackling style came in very handy on numerous occasions throughout the season when Wire were defending close to their own line, and the Papua New Guinea international was relentless in hunting opponents down.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Peta Hiku in action for Hull KR in 2024

KR boss Willie Peters moving Hiku into the centres from full-back early on in the season was an absolutely necessary switch, and we saw the veteran impress week in, week out after he’d made that move. Always dangerous with the ball in hand, Hiku‘s ability to make incisive runs earned the Robins plenty of points in the season just gone.

He also helped to save them plenty of points at the other end, shutting down many attacks thanks to the positional sense and awareness which come with a rugby league IQ like his.

2. Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils)

Papua New Guinean Macdonald narrowly misses out on top spot in our ranking, but he’s one of the most physically imposing centres in the competition. He combines his size, power and speed to become a constant threat in attack, consistently breaking through tackles and making high metres.

The 30-year-old’s leadership qualities and his experience in the game make him a key figure in Salford’s backline, a big part in why Paul Rowley’s side enjoyed the success that they did in 2024.

1. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Jake Wardle applauds the Wigan Warriors supporters following a game in 2024

Wardle is undoubtedly the best centre in Super League, and has been for a couple of years now. There isn’t really any aspect of his game you can fault – consistently proving to be dynamic with the ball in hand, able to break tackles with ease and make strong runs. His link-up with Liam Marshall is terrific, and earned Wigan countless tries throughout the year again.

That attacking flair, combined with a strong rugby league IQ to shut down opposition threats, makes him virtually impossible to stop when he’s at his best. Even when it’s not him getting the plaudits in a star-studded Warriors side, he’ll have delivered a strong showing. He’s tied down until the end of 2029, and boss Peet will be delighted about that.