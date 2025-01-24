Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity are leading the way for Magic Weekend ticket sales ahead of the event’s return to Newcastle later this year: with 20,000 tickets already sold.

The event will return to the location many consider to be its spiritual and rightful home of St James’ Park across the first May Bank Holiday weekend of May 3-4 – a decision that has been well received by many Super League supporters after an underwhelming switch to Elland Road.

The Bank Holiday weekend slot provides more scope for fans to stay for the full weekend, and early ticket sales are encouraging.

And Super League have revealed the five teams who have sold the most tickets for Magic thus far, with reigning Super League champions Wigan perhaps unsurprisingly leading the way.

But it is newly-promoted Wakefield who come next, having sold the second-most tickets of any club across the whole competition. They will face Castleford Tigers in a mouthwatering local derby in the final game of the weekend at 5:30pm on the Sunday.

That game should be well-attended given how Castleford Tigers are third on the list of tickets sold for the weekend as things stand, while Hull FC, who kick off the Sunday with a game against Huddersfield, are fourth.

The only club to be playing on the Saturday that feature in the top five clubs for ticket sales are Leeds Rhinos. They are fifth, and play St Helens in the final game of the opening day at 7pm.

There are now under 100 days to go until Magic 2025.

Magic Weekend schedule

Saturday 3 May

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons: 3pm

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils: 5.30pm

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos: 7pm

Sunday 4 May

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC: 1pm

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves: 3.15pm

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity: 5.30pm

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 My Ultimate Team: Karl Harrison’s best 13 including Hull FC, Great Britain icons

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards boss reveals leadership group make-up including new overseas recruit

👉🏻 NextGen: Meet the Wigan Warriors prodigy being mentored by Sean O’Loughlin

👉🏻 Rugby Football League CEO breaks silence on Salford Red Devils crisis and ‘contingency plans’