Taylor Kerr is a player rated highly at Wigan Warriors and will look to make his mark in Matt Peet’s first-team squad this season.

The talented loose forward, a local lad born into a family of ardent Wigan supporters, joined the Warriors on Scholarship aged 14.

Having progressed through the youth ranks, he was promoted to the senior squad at the end of last season along with Noah Hodkinson, Lukas Mason, Nathan Lowe and Kian McDermott.

Here, the 18-year-old tells Love Rugby League about life as a full-time player at last year’s quadruple winners.

Background

Kerr grew up supporting Wigan and played his amateur rugby league at Ince Rose Bridge, Orrell St James and Wigan St Judes before the Warriors signed him on Scholarship.

The back-rower takes up his story, saying: “I started off at Ince Rose Bridge, that’s where I’m originally from, and we folded.

“I then moved to Orrell, but it was the same again and we were struggling for numbers. It was then I made the move to St Judes, which benefited me loads because that’s where I got picked up by Wigan.

“Wigan signed me on Scholarship when I was 14, so this will be my fifth year here now.”

Realisation of a dream

Kerr scored five tries in 13 appearances for the Academy in 2023 and his progress continued last season, culminating in him earning a full-time deal at the end of 2024.

For a teenager who grew up idolising those in Cherry and White, going full-time was the realisation of a dream.

His younger sister Evie joined Wigan Warriors Women’s Academy ahead of the 2024 season and is also a talented gymnast. Kerr explains: “I’ve been coming to Wigan ever since I can remember and have pictures of me as a baby wearing a Wigan shirt.

“To be able to here now as a full-time player is pretty special.

“All my family support Wigan. My sister Evie plays on Scholarship at Wigan and she’s doing okay. It’s a dream come true being in the first team now.

“It’s a big step up and it’s been tough in pre-season, but I’ve really enjoyed it. I was coming in and doing bits around the first-team last season, but this is my first year of being full-time.”

Playing style and key attributes

Kerr is a talented loose forward with impressive ball-handling skills and is now being coached by one of the best players ever to grace the 13 shirt at Wigan.

Legendary former Warriors captain Sean O’Loughlin serves as Matt Peet’s assistant coach and is someone Kerr has long admired.

“Having always supported Wigan, my hero was Sean O’Loughlin,” he says. “Being coached by him now, and playing in the same position that he did, is only going to benefit me.

“There is no-one better to learn from – it’s massive and is something I’m grateful for.

“I’d say ball-playing is my main attribute. I can still obviously get better with it and have a long way to go, but at the moment that’s the main part of my game.”

Goals for 2025 and loan possibility

Kerr has made himself at home in Wigan’s all-conquering first-team squad in pre-season and impressed the coaching staff with his attitude and dedication.

Whether or not he will make his senior bow this year remains to be seen, but it seems a likely prospect.

He says: “Making my Wigan debut is my goal for this year – it’s something I’ve been looking to do for a while. It’s something I can’t wait to do and if I get the chance to do it this year I’ll be delighted.”

He is also open to a loan switch to the Championship in order to play first-team rugby.

“I think I will be going out on loan, but we haven’t spoken much about that,” adds Kerr. “It’s something I will be looking to do; testing myself against older, bigger bodies. That would be a big challenge.”

Representative honours

Kerr has earned representative honours for Lancashire and England Academy sides to underline his precocious talent. He has featured for his country in the past two years against France.

He was involved in an England victory on French soil in 2023 before tasting defeat against France at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium last year.

“I loved the whole experience and it was a great achievement,” he says.

“Along with signing full-time here at Wigan, representing my country is up there with the proudest moments of my career so far.”

Player profile

Name: Taylor Kerr

Date of birth: 01/08/2006

Position: Loose forward

Senior debut: n/a

Honours: Lancashire Academy, England Academy