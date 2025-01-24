Leigh Leopards boss reveals leadership group make-up including new overseas recruit

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has revealed the make-up of his four-man leadership group for 2025, and it includes new overseas recruit Isaac Liu!

Leigh saw John Asiata, who had been their skipper for the last two years, leave at the end of 2024 season – joining fellow Super League outfit Hull FC.

Key figures Tom Amone and Kai O’Donnell were also among their departures, both heading back to the NRL, leaving a question mark over where the captaincy would be directed in 2025 at the Leopards’ Den.

Earlier this month, head coach Lam confirmed that there would not be one designated captain of his side in the upcoming campaign, instead opting to form a leadership group.

And now, the Papua New Guinean has revealed to LoveRugbyLeague what that leadership group looks like – including the players in it.

Speaking at the Leopards’ media day earlier this week, Lam said: “There’s only four of them that have been put in it.

“Those are Lokie (Lachlan) Lam, Robbie Mulhern, Isaac Liu and Jack Hughes.”

Son Lachlan joined Leigh midway through a 2022 campaign which saw the then-Centurions win everything there was to win in the Championship en-route to promotion.

Prop Mulhern and versatile forward Hughes then joined ahead of the 2023 campaign which saw Leigh lift the Challenge Cup and reach the Super League play-offs.

Those three have made more than 170 appearances for the club between them, and almost 700 combined in their careers, all featuring on the international stage.

33-year-old Liu meanwhile has just joined the Leopards from NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans having made close to 300 first-grade appearances Down Under. Also a Samoa and New Zealand international, the forward has penned a two-year deal with Leigh.

Lam Sr. continued: “They’re the four leaders within what we do here, they’re very senior players and they’re very well respected from the whole group.

“I hold them accountable to a lot of things, they lead our standards and hold the group accountable.

“I’m pretty excited about that, and the captains will come from that group somewhere.

“Whether it’s a dual-captaincy during the week or we change it round every other week, we’ll wait and see.”

