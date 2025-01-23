Rugby Football League chief executive Tony Sutton has insisted the governing body are hopeful of a ‘positive outcome’ to the situation concerning Salford Red Devils: but admits they have ‘scenario planned’ possible contingency plans should the worst happen.

The Red Devils remain locked in talks with prospective new owners which would not only secure their long-term future, but stave off the threat of significant player sales after being told to cut their playing budget by around £800,000.

Salford are hopeful a deal is on the verge of being concluded, having chose not to attend a call on Wednesday when Super League clubs were due to make a decision on granting exemptions to sign Red Devils players. That decision was ultimately deferred.

And Sutton, speaking at the Championship and League 1 season launch on Thursday, admitted that the RFL are optimistic the matter will reach a positive conclusion, with Salford’s future secured.

He said: “We’re aware and up-to-date with the conversations with the potential new owners. We’ve kept Super League clubs up-to-date over the last couple of weeks. We remain hopeful of a positive outcome for the club.”

When asked about deadlines for player sales and key decisions, Sutton was coy. He said: “Those decisions are up to the club to make. We’re across the position and are updating potential ownership conversations as and when they happen.

“Again, we’re hopeful of a positive outcome. Any offer or conversations about offers are currently confidential. It’s for the club to update, our role in any transaction – as it is with any ownership change – is a fit and proper directors test. That would be our next step.”

There has been speculation Super League have privately made plans to go to an 11-team competition should the worst happen and Salford’s financial crisis escalate: even if the chances of that are thinning as the days progress, with a takeover close.

Championship clubs have also indicated that they would be willing to take Salford’s place at short notice too – and Sutton admitted the RFL have ‘scenario planned’ possible contingencies should things take a turn for the worse.

“We’re working on the fixture list as it is,” he said. “We’re working on business as usual but as you would expect, we have scenario planned. We’ve scenario planned but I’m not going to go into any more detail than that.”

