Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam doesn’t believe he will name an official captain for 2025, wanting to share the load between a number of players in his leadership group.

There has been plenty of change at the Leopards’ Den this off-season, with numerous key players departing and being replaced by new arrivals that Leigh hope will become cult heroes.

Among those to leave the club at the end of last season was John Asiata, a man who has been Leigh’s skipper for the last two seasons and the man that lifted the Challenge Cup under the Wembley arch back in August 2023.

Asiata has taken up a new challenge with fellow Super League outfit Hull FC, penning a three-year deal at the MKM Stadium.

His departure has left a void in terms of the Leopards’ captaincy, but it appears that there won’t be a direct replacement.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League clubs to discuss Salford Red Devils crisis again with new meeting planned

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam addresses 2025 captaincy decision following John Asiata’s departure

Papua New Guinean chief Lam and his squad have recently returned from a warm weather training camp in Lanzarote, and later this week, will host their pre-season media day.

Speaking to the Leigh Journal about the captaincy during their time in the Canary Islands, Lam detailed: “We have identified a leadership group to take us forward.

“They have a big responsibility to guide the club, keep standards high and hold each other accountable.

“We have got a lot of youth this season but there are still experienced players here who can help mature this group. We are excited to see how they develop.

“But at this stage, no, I don’t think (there will be a designated captain). It will be rotated around the leadership group.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards star a major doubt for Super League opener against Wigan Warriors