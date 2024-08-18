Where Are They Now? The Hull KR side who beat Hull FC at first Magic Weekend

Magic Weekend made it’s debut back in 2007, with almost 60,000 in attendance across the two days at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

London Broncos – then under the Harlequins banner – beat Catalans Dragons 32-28 whilst St Helens defeated Wigan Warriors 34-18 in the final game of Day One.

And there was the small matter of a Hull derby in the middle slot on the Saturday, with Hull KR claiming the bragging rights with a 14-10 win over their neighbours Hull FC.

So what about the 17 players who took to the field on that day for the Robins in the inaugural Magic event? Here’s a look back at Justin Morgan’s line-up: and what happened next in their careers..

1. Ben Cockayne

After starting his career with Hunslet Hawks and Doncaster, Cockayne signed for Hull KR in 2005 whilst they were in National League One. He would go on to play six seasons with the Robins before joining Featherstone Rovers in 2011 and then having two seasons with Wakefield Trinity. He returned to KR in 2014, spending four more seasons with Rovers. In total, Cockayne scored 78 tries in 232 appearances in the red and white of Hull KR. He would spend the final four seasons of his career with York Knights and Doncaster before retiring in 2022. He is now a personal trainer and online coach.

2. Ian Hardman

Hardman came through the ranks at his boyhood club St Helens, making 47 appearances in the Red V between 2003 and 2008. He was loaned to Hull KR in 2007, scoring four tries in 18 games for the Robins. Following a loan spell with Widnes Vikings in 2008, Hardman made a permanent move to Featherstone in 2009.

The Whiston-born fullback or centre went on to become a legend at Featherstone, scoring 131 tries and kicking 151 goals in 288 appearances for Rovers across 10 seasons with the West Yorkshire club. We aren’t sure what he is doing now, so if you know, let us know!

3. Luke Dyer

Dyer, who made a solitary NRL appearance for Penrith Panthers in 2004, made the move over to the UK in 2006 with Castleford Tigers. The Australia-born outside-back signed for Hull KR in 2007, scoring 12 tries in 27 games for the Robins.

Dyer then spent three seasons playing for Crusaders between 2008 and 2010, scoring 25 tries in 66 appearances for the Welsh outfit. Dyer also represented Wales on the international stage, winning three caps.

4. Jon Goddard

Pontefract-born Goddard made his professional debut for Castleford in 2000 before joining Oldham in 2002, going on to score 35 tries in 111 games over four seasons with the Roughyeds. He joined Hull KR in 2006, spending two seasons with the club, scoring 24 tries in 53 appearances.

Goddard spent the final four seasons of his career with Halifax before retiring due to injury-related circumstances in 2011. He signed as a fitness instructor a health club in Doncaster in 2014 and then became a fitness coach for Penryn RFC in 2016.

5. Byron Ford

The Cook Islands international made the move over to England in 2005, scoring 58 tries in 67 appearances for Hull KR over three seasons. Ford also had a brief spell with Oldham in 2007 before returning Down Under. Again, we aren’t sure on what he is doing for work now, so if you know, let us know!

6. Paul Cooke

Cooke is somewhat of a legend in the city of Hull, having spent a total of 12 seasons playing for both Hull FC and Hull KR. The England international helped FC win the Challenge Cup in 2005 before making a cross-city move to KR two years later. Cooke scored nine tries and kicked 92 goals in 64 games for the Robins before going on to play for Wakefield, Doncaster and Featherstone in the latter stages of his career. Cooke is now an assistant coach at Championship side York Knights and also does punditry work on TV and radio.

7. James Webster

The former Balmain Tigers and Parramatta Eels halfback made the move to England in 2005, spending four seasons with Hull KR, scoring 33 tries in 94 appearances. Webster made a cross-city switch to Hull FC in 2008 but was released from his contract after just one game. After spending the final two years of his playing career with Widnes, Webster moved into coaching. He spent time as head coach of Wakefield, Hull KR and Featherstone between 2014 and 2021: and is now a lecturer at Leeds Beckett University.

8. Mikali Aizue

Aizue quickly became a fan favourite on the terraces at Craven Park, making more than 150 appearances for the Robins between 2004 and 2009. After departing Hull KR, the Papua New Guinea international spent eight more seasons in England with Halifax, Dewsbury and Doncaster.

9. Ben Fisher

The Australia-born hooker came over to England with Halifax in 2004. After spending two seasons with Fax, Fisher joined Hull KR in 2006 and would go on to make 165 appearances for the Robins over six seasons. He spent the 2012 campaign with Catalans Dragons before finishing his professional career with London Broncos – where he was an assistant coach – in 2013. Fisher won 15 caps for Scotland, representing his Scottish heritage in the 2008 and 2013 World Cups.

10. Jim Gannon

Jim Gannon, the father of Leeds Rhinos back-rower Morgan Gannon and Leigh Leopards forward Jacob Gannon, came over to England in 1998 with Halifax, spending five seasons with the club before joining Huddersfield in 2003. After four seasons with the Giants, Gannon made the move to Hull KR for the 2007 campaign, playing 23 games for the Robins. He would go on to spend three seasons with Widnes before finishing his career at his adopted hometown club Halifax. He remains in England to this day with his family.

11. Mark O’Neill

The Australian forward spent the final two years of his playing career in Super League after making more than 200 appearances Down Under for Balmain Tigers and Wests Tigers. O’Neill spent the 2006 campaign with Leeds Rhinos and the 2007 season with Hull KR before retiring. He is currently the general manager of NRL club Parramatta Eels.

12. Chris Chester

Chester made more than 250 appearances during his playing career for Halifax, Wigan, Hull FC and Hull KR before hanging up his boots in 2008. He went into coaching following his retirement and was head coach of Hull KR, Wakefield and Scotland between 2014 and 2021: and he is now the head of rugby at Leigh.

13. Stanley Gene

The Papua New Guinea icon is somewhat of a legend in England, having spent 15 seasons in the country as a player for Hull KR, Hull FC, Huddersfield, Bradford and Halifax. Gene enjoyed two spells with the Robins, scoring 105 tries in 171 appearances for the club. Gene was most recently an assistant coach to Tony Smith at Hull FC before club parted ways with the pair earlier in 2024.

Danny Ward (sub)

Former Great Britain international Ward spent a solitary season with Hull KR in 2007. He hung up his boots in 2011 after making almost 300 career appearances for Leeds, Castleford, Hull KR and Harlequins.

Danny, the son of former Leeds captain and coach David, went into coaching following his retirement from playing. He was the head coach of London between 2018 and 2021, and had a short spell as Castleford head coach in 2023. He is currently an assistant to Willie Peters at Hull KR.

David Tangata-Toa (sub)

The Australia-born prop, who is of Tongan heritage, enjoyed three seasons with Hull KR between 2005 and 2007, scoring 14 tries in 77 appearances whilst helping the Robins win the National League One Grand Final in 2006. Tangata-Toa, who spent two seasons with Crusaders following his departure from Hull KR, is currently the head coach of New Zealand Warriors’ New South Wales Cup team.

Jason Netherton (sub)

Hull-born Netherton came through the ranks at Leeds, making three appearances for the Rhinos before moving to Hull KR in 2004. He would go on to make 194 appearances for Rovers over 11 seasons donning the red and white. Netherton is now the club’s head of academy, helping shape the stars of the future.

Mark Lennon (sub)

Sydney-born Lennon made the move over to Super League in 2001 with Castleford, spending three seasons with the Tigers before returning to the NRL for four years with Manly Sea Eagles and Cronulla Sharks. He came back over to England in 2007, playing solitary season with Hull KR and then he played for Crusaders for two years before returning Down Under.

Lennon made 18 appearances for Wales on the international stage, qualifying to represent the nation through his mother’s side of the family, featuring in the 2011 Four Nations. He is currently working as a sports coordinator and teacher at Sydney Catholic Schools as well as being a qualified personal trainer.

Justin Morgan (head coach)

Morgan was in charge of Hull KR between 2005 and 2011 after getting his first taste of being a head coach in the professional ranks with Toulouse Olympique. The Australian, who represented Wales on the international stage as a player, won 99 of his 178 games at the helm of Rovers. He is currently an assistant coach to Todd Payten at North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL.

