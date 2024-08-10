Ryan Hall is a try-scoring master. He’s the top try-scorer in Super League history and one of the best wingers we’ve ever seen grace a field in the competition. But, remarkably, there is one British club he’s faced without ever scoring against them.

At the time of writing, Hall has made 428 club appearances in the British game – 330 for boyhood club Leeds Rhinos and 98 for Hull KR, who he’s been with since 2021, when he returned from a two-year stint Down Under in the NRL with Sydney Roosters.

In those 428 appearances, he’s scored an absolutely ridiculous 292 tries. When you think about it, that return is absolutely mental, absurd even.

He notched over 30 tries for Leeds each year between 2009 and 2012, four years on the spin.

And since his return from the NRL, he’s hit double figures in every single season for KR – already crossing the whitewash 13 times this year in the space of 24 appearances.

In total to date, Hall has faced off against 22 different clubs in the British game, scoring at least one try against 21 of those.

His best return? 30 tries against Catalans alone, grabbing six braces and two hat-tricks against the Dragons.

However, one British side managed to keep Hall out… Doncaster!

Doncaster: The one surprise British club Ryan Hall has never scored against

That’s correct, Doncaster are the only club – in the British game – that Hall has faced to date and not scored against.

In fairness to the veteran winger, he has only come up against the Dons on one occasion, during a Challenge Cup Fifth Round tie at Headingley for Leeds in April 2017.

The Rhinos were comfortable 64-28 winners on the night, with eight different players on the scoresheet.

Hall got an assist having teed up Jordan Lilley for the first try of the second half, but it was Jack Walker who stole the show with his first-half hat-trick.

Mitch Garbutt and the late, great Rob Burrow also each grabbed a brace as Brian McDermott’s side eased into the Sixth Round.

Going on to beat Barrow Raiders and Featherstone Rovers, Leeds were ultimately beaten in the semi-finals of the cup that year by eventual winners Hull FC.

