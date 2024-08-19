Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors provide 7 stars in Super League Team of the Week from Magic Weekend:

Round 22 of the Super League season saw all 12 top flight teams descend on Elland Road for the 17th edition of Magic Weekend.

The annual event brought with it some incredible individual displays, making our choices for the latest Love Rugby League Team of the Week incredibly difficult.

But after an entertaining weekend of action, and debates aplenty at Love Rugby League towers, we’ve made our picks.

No fewer than six clubs are represented this week, with Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors all featuring heavily following important wins…

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

Matt Dufty celebrates a try during Warrington Wolves’ win against Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend in 2024

Despite taking a knock which would leave him hurt for the rest of the game in the opening 40 minutes at Elland Road, full-back Dufty had a starring role in Warrington’s 24-6 win against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday night. Scoring a second half hat-trick, the Australian made a whopping 192 metres in the space of 22 carries – electric, as he has been so often this season.

2. Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Hull KR ensured they’d be top of Super League with five rounds to play as they thumped Catalans Dragons 36-4 on Sunday. In his home city, veteran winger Hall notched yet another two tries, touching the ball down just before the break and then again on the hour-mark. He also made 174 metres in 27 carries, busting through four tackles.

3. Umyla Hanley (Leigh Leopards)

Umyla Hanley warms up ahead of Leigh Leopards’ clash with Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend in 2024

Leigh continued their rich vein of form with a 26-0 win against Salford in the opening game on Sunday, and Hanley was immense throughout having shifted into the centres. He made a clean break through the Red Devils line to get over for a try in the first half, ending the afternoon with 145 metres clocked up. 23 tackles in defence from the youngster, too.

4. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

KR centre Hiku is becoming somewhat of a regular in our Team of the Week, but he produces some incredible figures virtually every round, and Magic Weekend was no different. Scoring a try against Catalans, the Kiwi international made 173 metres, taking in 17 carries and even making a run from dummy-half at one point! An unreal performance from the big man.

5. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

Matty Ashton (ball in hand) in action for Warrington Wolves against Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend in 2024

Making seven tackle busts, Ashton ended Saturday night with a ridiculous 240 metres to his name after Warrington’s win against Leeds. No player on the field took in more carries than the winger, who finished joint-top in that category on 22 alongside team-mate Dufty.

6. Oli Leyland (London Broncos)

London opened Magic Weekend up with a 29-4 win against Hull FC on Saturday afternoon, and half-back Leyland was at the heart of their success. FC just weren’t able to deal with the playmaker, who kicked them into submission in-game and remained dead-eye from the tee. Earning 13 of their points with his boot, Leyland got the try his performance deserved late on.

7. Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors)

Jack Farrimond (ball in hand) dives over to score a try for Wigan Warriors during their win against St Helens at Magic Weekend in 2024

Wigan academy product Farrimond scooped Sky Sports’ Player of the Match award having had a starring role in their 20-0 win against St Helens on Saturday. The teenager scored a try in the first half which he made himself, racing onto his own kick through, and looked to make something happen every time he touched the ball. There were 22 tackles in defence from him, too.

8. Rhys Kennedy (London Broncos)

London won the battle of the forward pack as they beat Hull, and Kennedy was a big part of why that was the case. The prop delivered 24 tackles, including seven on the marker to halt attacks from FC before they’d even had a chance to get going. Kennedy also made 129 metres in 19 carries with the ball in hand to help the Broncos down the field throughout. Great numbers.

9. Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Edwin Ipape (ball in hand) in action for Leigh Leopards against Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend in 2024

Ipape opened the scoring for Leigh against Salford with a trademark burrow over the line early on, and then made the break which led to him getting an assist late on as Zak Hardaker dotted the ball down. Those were the two champagne moments from the Papua New Guinean hooker, who ended the afternoon with 186 metres to his name and 15 tackles in a big defensive effort.

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

We’ve become accustomed to these sort of numbers from Thompson every week, but they never get any less impressive. Against former club Saints on Saturday, the big prop – who racked up 133 metres in 15 carries – made 26 tackles. By our reckoning, he played about 60 minutes, just an absolute monster.

11. Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants)

Sam Hewitt scores a try for Huddersfield Giants during their win against Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend in 2024

Huddersfield picked up a 20-12 victory against Castleford in the final game of the weekend, and Hewitt was responsible for the Giants’ second try of the night, scoring his second in as many appearances. The back-rower got his moment of glory with that, but did the dirty work in defence, too, ending the night with 28 tackles to his name including two on the marker.

12. Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants)

We know Cudjoe didn’t play in the back-row for Huddersfield on Sunday night, but our 13 position was already filled – as we’ll get onto – and we simply couldn’t not include the veteran when we looked at his stats.

Fresh from signing a one-year extension for 2025 which will take him into the 18th season of his career with his hometown club, the 36-year-old made a whopping 141 metres, taking in 23 carries. Coming up with an assist, he also produced a mammoth 48 tackles in defence to help the Giants to a first win in four games.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella celebrates as he runs through to score a try during their win against Catalans Dragons at Magic Weekend in 2024

Minchella is among the best captains in Super League, for us, and just when KR needed a big performance from him, they got one. The loose forward made two clean breaks and was responsible for two of the Robins’ eight tries against Catalans. But in defence, when called upon, he also made 33 tackles – a real leader’s performance.