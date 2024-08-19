Power Rankings: Oldham champions, Leigh Leopards on fire, Championship heavyweights sink

Each week this season, Love Rugby League will be bringing you our Power Rankings, ranking the top 10 clubs in the British game we believe have the most momentum behind them.

The 35 clubs across Super League, the Championship and League 1 are all in the running to be involved, with solely on-field performance affecting the rankings (we’re not IMG!).

Our latest top 10 of the campaign is below, with all competitive games to this point taken into account.

For Super League clubs, that’s their performances across the 22 rounds played out so far and the Challenge Cup.

Meanwhile, the Championship and League 1 seasons got underway in March, and clubs in those divisions had already played games in the 1895 Cup and Challenge Cup this year prior to that as well.

For reference, last week’s Power Rankings are here.

Without further ado, here’s the Love Rugby League Power Rankings (19/08/2024)…

10. Wigan Warriors (NEW)

Wigan Warriors celebrate a try during their Magic Weekend win against St Helens in 2024

Super League headed to Elland Road for the 17th edition of Magic Weekend, and in the second game of day one on Saturday, Wigan beat bitter rivals St Helens 20-0 in an utter war of the wounded. Matt Peet’s Warriors have now won three of their last four.

9. Keighley Cougars (DOWN 2)

Keighley were beaten 20-12 at home by Oldham on Sunday, with the League 1 title now done and dusted. That was the Cougars’ first defeat in four though, and just their third of the season in the third tier – two of which being against the Roughyeds. They’ve already made sure they’ll finish 2nd.

8. Hunslet (NEW)

Sticking in League 1, and after a 28-20 win at home against North Wales Crusaders on Sunday, Hunslet have now won four of their last five games. Home advantage in the first round of the play-offs, when they come around, is now secured. The task now is to win their last two and seal 3rd spot.

7. Rochdale Hornets (NEW)

Rochdale Hornets celebrate a try in 2024 – Photo Credit: Rochdale Hornets

Rochdale, sat 4th, are the team hot on Hunslet’s tails. They have now lost just two of their last 11 League 1 games (W8, D1) after Saturday’s 78-6 victory away against bottom club Newcastle Thunder. That win sealed a top 4 finish, with both Hunslet and the Hornets still to play Keighley before the end of the regular season.

6. Toulouse Olympique (DOWN 2)

Championship heavyweights Toulouse have had a really poor couple of weeks, following up last weekend’s loss at Doncaster with a 20-12 defeat on home soil against York on Saturday evening. Sylvain Houles’ men had gone unbeaten for 12 games (W11, D1) prior to this slump, but are now clinging onto 2nd spot on the ladder.

5. Leigh Leopards (UP 1)

Leigh picked up just a second Magic Weekend win ever when they beat Salford 26-0 on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road, and in the process moved to within three competition points of the play-offs. The Leopards have now won six of their last seven, and travel to bottom club London Broncos next weekend.

4. Warrington Wolves (UP 1)

Warrington Wolves celebrate a try against Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend in 2024

Warrington picked up their seventh win in eight games when they beat Leeds Rhinos 24-6 in the final game of day one at Elland Road on Saturday. The Wolves remain 3rd on the Super League ladder, two competition points behind both Wigan and current leaders Hull KR.

3. Wakefield Trinity (-)

Wakefield remain unbeaten at Belle Vue this year having beaten play-off hopefuls Widnes Vikings 36-12 on home soil on Sunday, running away with it in the second half. With Toulouse losing, Trinity – who have lost only one league game to date in 2024 – are now 11 competition points clear at the top of the Championship.

Victory next weekend at Halifax Panthers would see them wrap up the League Leaders’ Shield.

2. Hull KR (-)

That’s exactly what KR are aiming to do, still sat top of the Super League table on points difference following Magic Weekend having beaten Catalans Dragons 36-4 on Sunday evening at Elland Road. Willie Peters’ Robins have won six games in a row, losing just one of their last 11 – the form of champions.

1. Oldham (-)

FT: Keighley 12-20 Oldham The Yeds are going up!#RugbyLeague pic.twitter.com/dXLSHv68O5 — Oldham RLFC (@Roughyeds) August 18, 2024

Champion form is something Oldham know all about, wrapping up the League 1 title with their win at Keighley on Sunday. Sean Long’s side have lost just one league game all year with two now remaining, winning all of their most recent 10. The Roughyeds will be playing in the Championship come 2025, a division they’ve not been involved in since 2021.

