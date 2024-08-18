He said: “IMG are three Magic Weekends in now and they can see it’s a good weekend. It provides us with broadcast and commercial content, ticket revenue opportunity and a peak in our season.

“Perhaps what we haven’t done over the last few years is maximise our opportunity. There are still things we can do improve its commerciality. But we’d have to find a really good replacement if we were going to change Magic Weekend.”

READ NEXT: The outstanding piece of club history Leigh Leopards wrote in Salford Red Devils win