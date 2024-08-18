Championship coach resigns minutes after dramatic victory citing ‘morals’

Whitehaven coach Jonty Gorley has resigned just minutes after guiding them to a potentially season-defining victory against Doncaster on Sunday after another turbulent week at the Cumbrian club.

Haven were only able to name 16 players to face the Dons on Sunday afternoon, but battled to a courageous 28-24 win which could go a long way towards keeping them in the Championship next season.

However, Gorley announced on BBC Radio Cumbria immediately after the match that he was leaving the club with immediate effect.

“That’s my last game today,” he said.

When asked to elaborate on why he has stepped down now, having originally planned to leave at the end of the season, Gorley said him staying has become ‘untenable’ after events that have materialised at Haven in recent days, which he did not elaborate on.

“Just things have happened in the club since Thursday,” he said. “I’ve thought about it long and hard, and as much as I want to stop because of the lads.. we’ve had busted bodies, 16 players but the news over the club the last couple of days, I just can’t stay at the club now. It’s untenable now.”

Gorley added: “As much as I want to stop, I’ve got my standards and my morals and I’ve got to be true to myself. I can’t stop at the club basically. It’s a great way to finish, I was going at the end of the year anyhow but I’ve cut that short.”

The win for Haven keeps them firmly in the mix to avoid relegation. They are level on points with Swinton and just one behind Barrow, on a weekend when all three sides won to create a compelling picture at the foot of the Championship.

