Whitehaven appoint new head coach who vows to ‘help rebuild’ relegated Championship club

Whitehaven have appointed Anthony Murray as the club’s new head coach on a three-year deal following their relegation from the Championship to League 1.

The 47-year-old is a highly-rated coach in the lower divisions and will take over the reins from Kyle Amor, who has stepped away from his role after answering an SOS call from his hometown club back in August in the midst of the club’s turbulent period off the field.

Murray has previous head coaching experience at Millom, Barrow Raiders, North Wales Crusaders and Workington Town: and will now spearhead the rebuild of Whitehaven as they look ahead to their 2025 campaign back in League 1.

Murray will be assisted by Neil Frazer, who returns to the Ortus Rec after two spells with Haven as a player between 1997 and 2003.

Anthony Murray wants to help rebuild Whitehaven Rugby League

Murray says he is looking forward to returning to Cumbria and helping drive the rebuild of Whitehaven after a tough season both on and off the field for the club in 2024.

“What an opportunity to coach a great club that is steeped in history and tradition and I just can’t wait to get started,” Murray said.

“This is an opportunity for the club to rebuild, going down to League 1, start with a realistic budget build with some local players, and help in this rebuild of Whitehaven Rugby League.

“I’ve spent a big part of my career in Cumbria, it’s a place that’s really close to my heart. It’s the heartland of rugby, I love the people up here and what they stand for. They get behind their club and they are very passionate.”

Whitehaven’s board of directors believe the appointment of Murray will prove fruitful for the club in the long-term.

“The BoD are excited to announce the signing of Anthony,” a club statement read. “After sitting down and outlining our plans with him it was clear he was the coach to help us deliver them.

“His professionalism is second to none the work he’s already put in has been outstanding, and his knowledge of the local amateur scene was impressive.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Anthony for the openness and honesty he’s shown us so far, we are looking forward to the next three years.”

Whitehaven’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed last weekend when they finished 13th after the regular campaign and missed out on a spot to battle for safety due to an inferior points difference to Swinton Lions, who will play the winners of Keighley Cougars and Hunslet next week to determine who will play in the Championship in 2025.

