Whitehaven have confirmed that they have ‘formally dismissed’ ex-captain Dion Aiye after he pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in court on Monday.

Aiye was convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-partner earlier this year, receiving an 18-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 240 hours of unpaid work having pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and harassment on that occasion.

The 37-year-old was then alleged to have committed a sexual assault on a female in a town centre bar, and Haven – the club he’s made 200 appearances for – suspended him in May as a result with his last game coming on March 17 against Swinton Lions.

Now, at Workington Magistrates’ Court, Aiye has pleaded guilty to those sexual assault charges and has been ‘formally dismissed’ by the Cumbrian club.

Whitehaven ‘formally dismiss’ Dion Aiye after guilty sexual assault plea

With his sentencing still to come, the court on Monday heard that Aiye had been in a bar in Whitehaven and was stood behind the victim when he placed his hands on her hips.

He then moved his hands up to her stomach and breasts and was ‘moving his hips’ behind her, with the victim confronting him and the police called.

After seeking advice from the RFL the Club suspended Dion following allegations of sexual assault. Dion was bailed to appear at the police station to be charged or released without charge four weeks after the alleged incident. Unfortunately the case kept being deferred with… pic.twitter.com/BFXwQYZ9zF — Whitehaven Rugby League (@OfficialHavenRl) November 18, 2024

Haven released a lengthy statement via their X account (@OfficialHavenRl)on Monday evening, which reads: “After seeking advice from the RFL, the club suspended Dion following allegations of sexual assault.

“Dion was bailed to appear at the police station to be charged or released without charge four weeks after the alleged incident.

“Unfortunately the case kept being deferred with Dion not being formally charged until after the season had finished.

“The club had informed Dion that his contract would be terminated at the end of the season regardless of the outcome.

“Dion informed the club he would be pleading not guilty, therefore the club could not comment until now so as not to prejudice the case.

“Today (Monday, November 18), Dion pleaded guilty to the charges set against him.

“Dion has now been formally dismissed by the club.

“The club would like to acknowledge the fans’ patience during this period of uncertainty.”