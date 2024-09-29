League 1 Play-off final confirmed as two teams remain in running for promotion

The League 1 play-offs are in full flow, and after the third weekend of action, two clubs remain in the race to join champions Oldham in the Championship in 2025 – with the League 1 play-off final now confirmed.

As champions, Sean Long’s Roughyeds have earned automatic promotion, meaning they will make the jump to the second tier ahead of 2025.

But for those finishing 2nd – 6th, the season entered its most crucial stage. Those teams were as follows: Keighley Cougars (2nd), Rochdale Hornets (3rd), Hunslet (4th), Midlands Hurricanes (5th) and Workington Town (6th).

Normally, the League 1 play-offs span four weekends. This year though, that’s extended out to five weekends.

Sunday afternoon saw Hunslet beat Rochdale Hornets 46-26 at the Crown Oil Arena to set up a League 1 play-off final against Keighley Cougars on October 6. For full clarity, Rochdale’s season is now over.

The Cougars had already earned their spot in the final with a win against Rochdale in their ‘qualifying’ semi-final last weekend.

Normally, the winner of that play-off final on October 6 would be promoted – but that may not be the case this year.

League 1 Play-Offs continue: New format explained

As announced back in March, the Championship will reduce in size to 13 clubs for 2025 while League 1 will increase to 10 teams.

As a result, only the League 1 champions (Oldham) would automatically be promoted, not the play-off winners.

While two Championship clubs will be relegated, whoever wins the League 1 play-off final between Keighley and Hunslet will face Swinton Lions, the side that finished third-bottom (12th) in the second tier in a one-off game for a spot in the Championship in 2025.

As the Championship team involved, Swinton will have home advantage in that promotion/relegation final.

It will take place on Sunday, October 13 i.e. ‘Week 5’ of the League 1 play-offs.

League 1 Play-Offs: The remaining schedule

Week 4: October 6

League 1 Play-off Final*: Keighley Cougars v Hunslet

*Keighley finished 2nd in the regular season, so they will have home advantage.

Week 5: October 13

Championship Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final*: Swinton Lions v Winner of League 1 Play-off Final

*As the Championship team involved, regardless of who they face, Swinton will have home advantage.

