Championship club captain provides update after suffering fractured vertebrae

Whitehaven captain James Newton has provided an update on his road to recovery after undergoing surgery on his fractured vertebrae.

The 32-year-old left the action with the help of the medical staff in Whitehaven‘s 23-20 win over Halifax Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

And after receiving treatment at their Ortus Rec ground, the Haven skipper was taken by ambulance to hospital whee he spent the night.

Tests confirmed the fractured vertebrae, and Newton has now taken to social media to provide an update on his health after undergoing surgery.

“Update guys, basically shattered my neck,” Newton said.

“Bilateral C2 fracture to the vertebrae and (I’ve) undergone surgery for the application of (a) halo ring and vest. I will have the halo on for around eight weeks.

“I am doing well, long road to recovery now, thanks for all of your support.”

Whitehaven tweeted: “We’re with you all the way, Newts.”

Newton has spent 11 seasons at Whitehaven throughout his career, making 238 appearances for the club since 2012.

He has also spent two seasons with their Cumbrian neighbours Workington, playing 30 games for Town.

Championship relegation spots decided on dramatic final day

The relegation spots in the Championship were officially filled at the weekend. Dewsbury already knew they’d be finishing bottom, with their shock success against Sheffield taking the Rams up to a competition points tally of just four – only winning one of their previous 25 league games.

Whitehaven occupied 13th spot heading into the weekend, and knew they’d more than likely finish there.

Kyle Amor’s side have done, but only via points difference, ending level on competition points with 12th-placed Swinton Lions.

Nonetheless, the Cumbrian outfit will ply their trade in League 1 – alongside Dewsbury – next year.

And the Lions aren’t out of danger just yet either. Having finished 12th, they will now play in a one-off play-off game against the League 1 play-off winners on October 13.

With their opponents still to be confirmed, the winner of that game will earn a spot in the Championship in 2025 while the loser will feature in League 1.

As the Championship club, whoever it is they face, Swinton will have home advantage.

