Championship play-offs and relegation decided on dramatic final day

An action-packed final weekend in the ‘regular’ Championship season saw both the play-off spots and relegation places confirmed, with Sheffield Eagles the side to miss out on the top six.

Heading into the weekend, the Eagles – who for a large chunk of the campaign were genuine top-two contenders – occupied 6th spot, one competition point ahead of 7th-placed Widnes Vikings.

But with Sheffield losing 28-8 away against basement boys Dewsbury Rams on Sunday, it handed the Vikings the chance to move into the top six with victory at lowly Barrow Raiders.

The Chemics made hard work of it, allowing an 18-8 lead to slip to a scoreline of 26-24 in their favour as Barrow crossed for a try in the 71st minute.

But Allan Coleman’s side hung on to break into the top six, and end up 5th, also leapfrogging Featherstone Rovers who were beaten 16-6 at York on the final day.

Both Fev and the Knights will be involved in the play-offs, with the Rovers also handed a reprieve in the shape of Sheffield’s loss at Dewsbury.

Four-time Super League champions Bradford Bulls finished 3rd, so will also be involved. League Leaders’ Shield winners Wakefield Trinity and 2nd-placed Toulouse Olympique had cemented their spots prior to this weekend.

Championship play-offs: Who plays who

Next weekend, the Championship play-offs will begin – with the sides finishing 3rd and 4th hosting the teams that ended the year 6th and 5th respectively.

Accordingly, this is how it shapes up – with full game details (i.e. Dates and kick-off times) still to be confirmed.

October 5/6

Eliminator 1: Bradford Bulls (3rd) v Featherstone Rovers (6th)

Eliminator 2: York (4th) v Widnes (5th)

October 12/13

The winners of the two ‘eliminator’ ties then progress into the semi-finals, where the top two await in the shape of Wakefield and Toulouse.

Those two will both play hosts as reward for finishing in the top two, with Wakefield to welcome the lowest-ranked remaining team to Belle Vue and Toulouse to welcome the highest-ranked remaining team to the Stade Ernest-Wallon across the Channel.

Semi-final 1: Wakefield Trinity v Lowest-ranked ‘eliminator’ ties winner

Semi-final 2: Toulouse Olympique v Highest-ranked ‘eliminator’ ties winner

October 19/20

Championship Grand Final: Winner of semi-final 1 v Winner of semi-final 2*

*Played at the home of the highest-ranked club involved

This year, the winner of the Championship Grand Final will not gain automatic promotion. Promotion and relegation will be decided by the IMG Gradings.

Whoever does ‘win’ the Championship will receive additional points towards their IMG grading, though the value is not a high one.

Championship relegation spots decided

Elsewhere this weekend, the relegation spots in the Championship were officially filled.

Dewsbury already knew they’d be finishing bottom, with their shock success against Sheffield taking the Rams up to a competition points tally of just four – only winning one of their previous 25 league games!

Whitehaven occupied 13th heading into the weekend, and knew they’d more than likely finish there.

They have done, but only via points difference, ending level on competition points with 12th-place Swinton Lions.

Nonetheless, the Cumbrian outfit will ply their trade in League 1 – alongside Dewsbury – next year.

And the Lions aren’t out of danger just yet either.

Having finished 12th, they will now play in a one-off play-off game against the League 1 play-off winners on October 13.

With their opponents still to be confirmed, the winner of that game will earn a spot in the Championship in 2025 while the loser will feature in League 1.

As the Championship club, whoever it is they face, Swinton will have home advantage.

October 13

Relegation/Promotion play-off: Swinton Lions v League 1 play-off winners*

*To be played at Swinton

