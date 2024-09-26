Liam Finn’s new Super League role announced following Halifax Panthers’ departure confirmation

Super League club Huddersfield Giants have announced that Liam Finn will join the club as an assistant coach to Luke Robinson from 2025.

It was announced on Wednesday night that Finn would leave his role as head coach of Halifax Panthers at the end of the Championship season to take up an opportunity in Super League.

Halifax have endured a turbulent season on and off the field this season: but Finn has helped his hometown club secure their Championship status for 2025.

The former Ireland captain, who guided Dewsbury Rams to promotion to the Championship in his first season as a professional head coach in 2023, will see out the rest of the current campaign as Halifax boss before joining Huddersfield’s coaching staff ahead of next season.

“I’m grateful and excited by the opportunity I’ve been given to be coaching in Super League and can’t wait to get to work with Luke, his staff team and the players,” Finn said of his appointment at Huddersfield.

“The Giants have been doing a lot of good things for a long time as an organisation when looking from the outside in. It will be nice to see how it works on be inside and I’ll be working as hard as I can to contribute and add value to the club.”

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: “One of Luke’s first tasks in the off season is to reshape his staff and the appointment of Liam Finn as his assistant is his first move.

“Liam of course is well known personally to Luke and having enjoyed a long-playing career has already got first-hand experience as a head coach in the lower leagues and his natural career progression was to move into the Super League environment.

“He will complete his duties at Halifax before moving across to assist Luke in preparing for the playing squads return to training in early November.”

