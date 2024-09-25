9 players to leave Wakefield Trinity at the end of the season

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed that nine players will leave the club at the end of the Championship campaign.

Trinity will pay tribute to all of their departing players in their final game of the regular season against Doncaster on Sunday, September 29.

As previously announced, former England internationals Luke Gale and Jermaine McGillvary will hang up their boots at the season’s end.

Trinity captain Matty Ashurst has also confirmed that he will move on after 10 years of serving the West Yorkshire club with distinction. The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to Oldham for 2025, as per Yorkshire Live, with the Roughyeds having won promotion to the Championship for next season.

Experienced prop Josh Bowden departs Trinity having arrived midway through the 2022 campaign from Hull FC, making 52 appearances in the red, white and blue jersey.

Winger Derrell Olpherts, who currently sits top of the Championship’s try-scoring charts with 22 to his name, will also depart Belle Vue after arriving from Leeds at the start of this season.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wakefield Trinity quota situation explained as overseas star gains unique exemption

Veteran centre Iain Thornley, 33, will depart Wakefield after arriving from Wigan Warriors on a one-year contract ahead of this season, making 21 appearances to date.

Australian forward Toby Boothroyd joined Wakefield ahead of this season from Cronulla Sharks and made 11 appearances for Daryl Powell’s side despite suffering a couple of injuries. He will move on at the season’s end.

Spain international Romain Franco, who is currently on loan at Bradford Bulls, will depart Trinity at the end of 2024 after arriving midway through last season, scoring seven tries in nine games during his time at Belle Vue.

Youngster Ethan Wood will also move onto pastures new at the end of the campaign.

“The club would like to thank all the players for their hard work and dedication this year which has seen the club triumph at Wembley lifting the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup and claim the Betfred Championship League Leaders’ Shield,” a club statement read.

READ NEXT: Liam Finn set for Super League opportunity with Halifax Panthers departure confirmed