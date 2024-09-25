Wakefield Trinity have added to their squad ahead of a potential return to Super League next season with the signing of Gold Coast Titans forward Seth Nikotemo – but only after securing a unique exemption for one of their existing players.

Eagle-eyed Trinity supporters may have noticed that the addition of Nikotemo meant that Wakefield had eight overseas players under contract next season – one more than is permitted in Super League. Nikotemo, Mason Lino, Lachlan Walmsley, Ky Rodwell, Caleb Uele, Renouf Atoni, Luke Bain and Isaiah Vagana.

However, Love Rugby League can reveal that Trinity were able to secure the signing of Nikotemo after being granted special dispensation by the Rugby Football League for Vagana to come off the club’s quota listing due to his upbringing in England as a child.

Vagana moved to England before the age of one along with his father, former Bradford Bulls prop, Joe – who played for the club between 2001 and 2008.

And Vagana’s first steps as a rugby league player were with Bradford-based community club West Bowling, where he played from the age of five, Love Rugby League has learned.

He spent over three years with the club which qualified Wakefield to lodge an exemption with the Rugby Football League to allow the forward to be removed from their quota if, as expected, they are admitted into Super League in 2025.

It is a similar situation to what Leigh Leopards went through ahead of their promotion to Super League in 2022, when they successfully applied to have dispensation granted to half-back Lachlan Lam following his three years as a junior player for Wigan St Patricks while his father, Adrian, was playing for Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield have been successful in gaining exemption for Vagana, meaning that he is now no longer counted as an overseas quota player.

And armed with that information, it meant Trinity could head back into the overseas market one more time to add another new signing to their squad in the shape of Nikotemo.

It also means that if they do return to Super League they will be full on contracted quota players – meaning Toby Boothroyd is likely to leave the club.

Wakefield Trinity contracted quota players for 2025 (contract expiry date): Lachlan Walmsley (2025), Caleb Uele (2025), Renouf Atoni (2025), Luke Bain (2025), Mason Lino (2026), Seth Nikotemo (2027), Ky Rodwell (2028).

