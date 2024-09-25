Liam Finn set for Super League opportunity with Halifax Panthers departure confirmed

Halifax Panthers have confirmed Liam Finn will leave his role as head coach at the end of the Championship season to take up an opportunity in Super League.

The Panthers say Finn will leave his hometown club at the end of the campaign ‘amid interest from a Super League team’, with both parties having agreed to announce his departure early in order to help the club commence their search for a new head coach in good time ahead of next season.

Halifax have endured a turbulent season on and off the pitch, with the Panthers currently sat 10th in the league table: but they have secured their Championship status for 2025.

“It’s a bittersweet moment for me to leave my role as head coach of Halifax Panthers,” said Finn.

“I am proud of having held this role and whilst this season has been a tough one in many aspects both on and off the field, I am proud of the playing group who have finished the season strongly when everything seemed to be going against them.

“My decision was a very difficult decision to make but ultimately the timing of it was a deciding factor and, after speaking to my family, I had to take the emotion out of it and be realistic that the opportunity and security was too good to turn down.

“I’ve loved being coach of my hometown team. My only wish that it was a far more successful season but that’s sport and you take the rough with the smooth. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and wish everyone at the club good luck for the future.”

Liam Finn departs Halifax Panthers with club’s best wishes

The Panthers say Finn will depart The Shay with the club’s best wishes, with it being an amicable parting of ways.

Panthers chief executive Damian Clayton said: “Liam has had to manage without some of our most important players for extended periods, and that made the season far tougher than anyone anticipated. Despite these obstacles, his commitment to the club never faltered.

“Liam approached us with his aspirations to speak with a Super League team, and we fully supported him in that process.

“It was important to help him pursue his career goals while recognising the understanding he showed of the club’s current challenges.

“The six wins from nine games in the latter part of the season are a testament to Liam’s skill as a coach. Securing our place in the Championship under such difficult circumstances shows the level of determination and expertise he brought to the role.”

The Halifax club say they will begin their search for a new head coach immediately.

