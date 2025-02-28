Warrington Wolves star makes Championship move after Las Vegas omission

Warrington Wolves and Papua New Guinea star Rodrick Tai has joined Championship outfit Widnes Vikings on dual registration.

Tai moved to the Wire last season from the PNG Hunters, and has made 24 appearances for the club to date.

The versatile back, who has nine caps for the Kumuls at the time of writing, was a key man in Sam Burgess’ side in 2024, making 23 appearances in that season alone. As a result of his performances, Tai was handed a new one-year extension until the end of 2025.

Since signing the new extension, however, he has been displaced by Arron Lindop and is yet to feature in Super League so far this season.

With his minutes now limited at Warrington, he has headed to near-neighbours Widnes, which Vikings boss Allan Coleman feels could ‘complement’ his side well.

“It is fantastic for us as a club to get an NRL and Super League quality player,” said Coleman. “He’ll really complement our team.”

“He’s tough, robust, dynamic, and got bags of experience which is everything you want as a coach, so it’s a real coup for us.”

He added: “As people will know, we’re struggling a bit with injuries at the moment and Warrington have been outstanding in supporting us.”

As Coleman alluded to, Widnes are in the midst of an injury crisis, with Jack Owens, Joe Edge, Liam Kirk, Brett Bailey, Jordan Johnstone and Lewis Hall all currently sidelined.

Ryan Ince and Max Roberts have also had injury issues this season, but are back in contention to face Hunslet this weekend in the 1895 Cup.

Tai now becomes the latest Wire man to join the club on dual registration, with Max Wood and Alfie Johnson both heading to the DCBL Stadium. Both men have also gone onto make their Widnes debuts this season, with Johnson starting their opening round win over Toulouse and Wood coming off the bench in their round two win over Sheffield.

The Vikings are currently third in the Championship table, level on points with Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers, and are unbeaten after their opening two games.

